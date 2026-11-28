Srixon IMG Team 1 and Mamala Bay take early leads in the seniors division of the 76th Januarius Fil-Am Invitational. See full standings and point tallies from Nov 28.

The 76th Januarius Fil-Am Invitational Golf Tournament intensified on November 28, with Srixon IMG Team 1 and Mamala Bay establishing commanding early leads in their respective senior division categories. The competition unfolded across two prestigious venues in Baguio City, highlighting the depth of talent in both the Fil and Am championship flights.

Srixon IMG Dominates Seniors Fil Championship

Srixon IMG Team 1 stands at the top of the Seniors Fil Championship leaderboard with a total of 90 points at the Baguio Country Club. The team holds a significant 15-point advantage over its closest competitors, Riviera Golf and Team CAGC, which are tied for second place with 75 points each. Veteran player Junjun Plana leads the squad with 32 PAL points, while Don Breganza and Abraham "Abe" Rosal each contributed 29 points, and Vince Lauron added 26.

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Mamala Bay Tops Seniors Am Championship

Mamala Bay emerged as the leader in the Seniors Am Championship with 93 points at John Hay Golf. The team secured a narrow three-point margin over second-place Srixon IMG Team 2, which recorded 90 points. Chris Howard spearheaded Mamala Bay's success with an impressive 37 points, supported by Bill Connors with 32 points, Dale Jorgenson with 24 points, and Thomas Tudela with 22 points.

Team 2 and AM-B Division Contenders

Srixon IMG Team 2 remains a strong contender in the championship flight, with Ramon "Thirdy" Escaño and Demetrio "Demy" Saclot each scoring 31 points. August Cruz added 28 points, while Cipriano "Ryan" Abdon contributed 25 points, keeping the team within striking distance of the leaders. In the Seniors AM-B division, Bughaw Golfers topped the leaderboard with 74 points, holding a slim two-point advantage over Seattle Fil-Am, which collected 72 points at John Hay Golf during the opening round.

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Supporting Teams and Division Standings

Bughaw Golfers was further powered by Noel Marcellano's 26 points, alongside contributions of 24 points each from Jimmy Suelo and Wilfredo "Willy" Princesa. In the same division, Razcals-Golden and Leeward Fil-Am of Hawaii were tied for third place with 60 points. They were followed by Team Guam Seniors with 58 points and A1/MGC with 57 points, showing competitive parity in the middle of the pack.

Seniors Fil-B Division Results

In the Seniors Fil-B division at Baguio Country Club, Moto claimed the early lead with 62 points, finishing four points ahead of Sandiwa Golf Club Team 1, which posted 58 points. Maagir & Friends ranked third with 55 points, while Stallion Golfers and Team Okinawa 1 were tied at 54 points. Wapinoy of Washington State placed sixth with 50 points, and Sandigan 82 Team 1, Alpha Phi Omega Golf Club-USA, and Fil-Am Survivors occupied the next positions with 46, 45, and 43 points respectively.