Sri Lanka Celebrates 77th Independence Day in Manila

The Sri Lankan Embassy in the Philippines hosted a commemorative event to celebrate the 77th anniversary of Sri Lanka's Independence Day. The event featured traditional ceremonies, multi-faith blessings, and a gathering of the Sri Lankan community and Filipino well-wishers.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in the Philippines celebrated the 77th anniversary of Sri Lanka 's Independence Day at the Official Residence in Manila on February 4, 2025. The ceremony commenced with Ambassador Chanaka Talpahewa ceremonially hoisting the National Flag, followed by the singing of the National Anthem and a two-minute silence in remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

This was followed by the lighting of the traditional oil lamp by a diverse group of religious dignitaries: Ven. Zhi Pu of Fo Guang Shan Mabuhay Temple; Rev. Fr. Viraj Fonseka of the San Antonio Padua Parish; Swami Acharya Prem Shankaranand Tirth, Hindu High Priest; and Imam Dr. Akmad Wahab Al-Haj, OIC of Coast Guard Ecumenical Chaplain Service in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao on Muslim Affairs. The lighting of the oil lamp symbolized unity and goodwill across different faiths.Multi-faith religious rites were conducted in accordance with Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, and Islamic traditions to invoke blessings upon the occasion. Ven. Gandowawila Chandima also offered blessings in accordance with the Theravada Buddhist Faith and conducted Pansil. The event was attended by over 100 people, including members of the Sri Lankan community who traveled from distant locations to be present, as well as Filipino well-wishers and members of the business community





