US President Donald Trump travels to Manila and Shenzhen for meetings with regional leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping, amid heightened tensions following midterm election losses and spy allegations. He says he might also meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China.

US President Donald Trump headed to Manila on Monday, November 16, after a midterm election drubbing and allegations involving a suspected Chinese spy that have raised the stakes for his latest meeting with Beijing's powerful leader, Xi Jinping.

Trump Adds Kim Jong Un Meeting to Asia Itinerary

As he left the White House, Trump said he might also meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China, a surprise announcement that could reshape his swing through the region if it occurs. Trump will first visit Manila for meetings with Southeast Asian and other regional leaders on Tuesday before jetting to Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. There he will meet the Chinese president and hold three-way discussions with Xi and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Also read US President Trump Expected at 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila Amid Regional Security Concerns

Trump said he would discuss denuclearization, Iran and Ukraine in the meeting with Putin and Xi, as well as trade and the economy. We may meet with Kim Jong Un also, Trump said, adding: He may come. I do not know. That is up to President Xi.

The president met the North Korean leader several times during his 2017-2021 term and has repeatedly expressed interest in another meeting. But he has also previewed meetings that never took place, including during a trip to Asia last year. North Korea, whose mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has publicly indicated it has no intention of meeting with the US president at this time.

Advertisement

With a fragile trade-war truce between the US and China extended to early next year, and more Trump-Xi talks due in December at the G20 in Miami, some analysts had initially billed the Shenzhen meeting as a low-stakes summit. But a backlash against Trump's Republican Party in this month's midterms and criticism that his administration failed to act on intelligence that Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, who has close ties to Trump, had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, have muddied those expectations.

Semiconductor Scandal May Harden US China Stance

Chinese analysts say there are concerns in China that allegations that restricted semiconductors were diverted to Chinese customers could harden US attitudes toward China. With less reason to worry about market reactions or electoral fallout, Trump may be more willing to consider disruptive measures, said Ruby Osman, a senior policy adviser on China at the Tony Blair Institute, a London-based think tank.

Washington has already signaled such willingness ahead of the meeting, urging China to live up to its commitments made under the truce agreed between Trump and Xi a year ago. On Monday, the Trump administration issued a rule that will restrict chip exports to overseas data centers in countries like Malaysia and Thailand and hurt Chinese companies that use these to access advanced AI chips to train their artificial intelligence models.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said last week there was growing consensus in Congress on further limiting Chinese access to advanced chips after the scandal. Democrats are expected to press hard on the issue when they take over the House and Senate majorities in January. China has said the United States has fabricated the spy narrative to justify a technological blockade.

Zhu Feng, director of the Institute of International Studies at Nanjing University, said the spat could also speed up the decoupling of AI between the world's two superpowers even as they try to cooperate on mitigating the technology's risks. One senior US administration official said the Nvidia situation should not really have any bearing on the trip, on which analysts say Trump may want to focus on legacy-building.

Trump said on Monday he would not mind seeing Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia's CEO and that he did not believe his relationship with the tech executive had put national security at risk. Trump is not expected to directly raise the spy allegations with Xi, one senior US administration official said on condition of anonymity.

Trump Focuses on Legacy Through Nuclear Diplomacy

Rather than picking fresh fights with China, Trump may want to focus on legacy-building endeavors such as denuclearization agreements with Beijing and Moscow, or securing another meeting with North Korea's secretive leader, Kim Jong Un. Trump sees the unprecedented summit with Xi and Putin as possibly providing movement towards an agreement on nuclear arms control. But that is a non-starter for China, which has far fewer warheads than the others, Chinese analysts said.

Trump may also seek to enlist Putin and Xi's support in setting up a future meeting with Kim, who has close ties to the Chinese and Russian leaders. The president will be focused on building his legacy, said Victor Cha at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a US think tank. A big part of that is his North Korea diplomacy, which he has devoted a lot of time to over his two terms, Mr. Cha added.

Advertisement

The proposed three-way meeting has drawn comparisons, particularly in Russia, with the 1945 Yalta Conference between the US, Britain and the Soviet Union that formalized spheres of influence, set the stage for the post-World War II order and became shorthand for great-power deals imposed on smaller countries. Such a framing is particularly worrisome for Ukraine, engaged in a four-year war with Russia. Trump is not expected to raise Ukraine at the meeting, the senior US official said.

The Kremlin said on Monday that the meeting between Putin, Trump and Xi would have a major impact on global affairs. Some analysts say Xi could seek to take advantage of Trump's political weakness after his election humbling. Top of Beijing's wish list is ensuring that the US president doesn't approve a $14-billion arms package to Taiwan, which China claims as its own. Trump has said he is holding the arms back as a negotiating chip with China.

China Seeks Time to Fortify Against Future US Policy

But with China's export engine humming, simply buying time may be enough for Beijing, said Jonathan Czin, a foreign policy analyst at the Brookings Institution, a US-based think tank. Xi just needs Trump to remain reluctant to revert toward a more competitive posture toward China for as long as possible.

China will take whatever time it can get to fortify itself for the next round in the contest, said Mr. Czin, who formerly worked at the Central Intelligence Agency and as director for China at the US National Security Council. Beijing will be acutely aware that whoever succeeds Mr. Trump when his term ends in two years time, may be less accommodating, said Mr. Czin and Ms. Osman.

Mr. Trump's Democratic predecessor, Joseph R. Biden, repeatedly angered China with comments over human rights issues and a pledge that the US would defend Taiwan if Beijing attacked. Many of Mr. Trump's potential Republican successors, such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are also seen as more hawkish on China.

Both leaders will also be wary of reigniting a trade row that threatened to tank the global economy and financial markets last year, said Kurt Tong, a former senior State Department official now with the Asia Group think tank. Despite the frustration the US has voiced on Chinese implementation of the terms of the truce, Mr. Tong expects it will be further extended beyond its Jan. 10 expiration.

The two sides are quite incentivized to maintain this fragile stability despite also having some disagreements, added senior China analyst Chim Lee at the Economist Intelligence Unit.