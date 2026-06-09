Spurs Beat Knicks in Game 3, End New York's 13-Game Postseason Winning Streak

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the New York Knicks 115-111 in Game 3 of their championship series on Monday. Victor Wembanyama had 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. Stephon Castle scored 23 points. The loss snapped the Knicks' 13-game postseason winning streak, the second-longest in NBA history. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 32 points and OG Anunoby added 28. The Spurs now trail the series 2-1.

The San Antonio Spurs bounced back on Monday (US time), defeating the New York Knicks on their home court with a score of 115-111 in Game 3 of their championship series .

Victor Wembanyama recorded 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and three blocks to lead the Spurs. The loss snapped the Knicks' 13-game winning streak, the second-longest postseason winning streak in NBA history. The Golden State Warriors won their first 15 playoff games in 2017 before winning the championship. The Knicks' last loss was a 109-108 defeat against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of their first-round Eastern Conference series on April 23.

Stephon Castle contributed 23 points for the Spurs-18 in the first half and five key points late in the fourth quarter. Dylan Harper added 13 points off the bench. Julian Champagnie (12 points), De'Aaron Fox (12 points), and Devin Vassell (11 points) also reached double figures for the Spurs' starters. Fox added eight assists.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson scored 32 points on 11-of-25 shooting. OG Anunoby added 28 points while going 9-for-13 from the field. Josh Hart recorded 16 points. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordan Clarkson finished with 11 and 10 points respectively, according to the sequence.

Hart led the Knicks in rebounds with nine, and New York finished the game with a 46-37 rebounding advantage





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San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Victor Wembanyama Game 3 NBA Playoffs Winning Streak Championship Series

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