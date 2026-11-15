SPMC Screens 129 for Diabetes Ahead of World Diabetes Day 2026

The Southern Philippines Medical Center screened 129 individuals for diabetes on Nov 13 2026. Doctors urge early detection to prevent complications and align with WHO global targets.

The Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City conducted free health screenings for 129 individuals on Friday, November 13, 2026. This proactive measure took place one day before World Diabetes Day to encourage early detection of the condition among the local population. Doctors and medical volunteers emphasized the critical importance of testing before symptoms or severe complications arise.

SPMC Doctors Urge Early Diabetes Detection

Dr. Donnah Bless Lumanlan-Mosqueda, an internist-endocrinologist at the Southern Philippines Medical Center, led the initiative to identify patients who might be prediabetic or diabetic. She noted that the screening provided fasting blood sugar tests at the SPMC Canopy Area to determine the health status of attendees. "We screened 129 people, so it is a good number already," she stated regarding the turnout for the morning event.

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The event was organized by the Southern Philippines Medical Center Section of Endocrinology under the Department of Internal Medicine and the Philippine College of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism. This collaboration aligns with the simultaneous observance of World Diabetes Day across Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao regions. SPMC served as the designated venue for the Mindanao section of this nationwide health awareness campaign.

WHO Goals and Global Diabetes Statistics

This year's World Health Organization theme focuses on early action regarding diabetes management and prevention. Dr. Lumanlan-Mosqueda explained that the goal is to ensure early detection to make the disease easier to manage and its complications easier to prevent. She warned that many patients delay check-ups due to fear, only seeking intensive care when conditions become critical.

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According to the World Health Organization, more than 40 percent of people with diabetes worldwide remain undiagnosed. In 2022, member states agreed to a 2030 target to diagnose 80 percent of people with diabetes. The International Diabetes Federation launched World Diabetes Day in 1991, and the United Nations made it an official observance in 2007.

Local Impact and Lifestyle Management Advice

Local volunteers and club members highlighted the cultural and familial factors influencing diabetes risks in the Philippines. Felisa Fajardo, president of the SPMC Diabetes Club, noted that older patients often deny the disease until complications arise. She emphasized that while lifestyle is a primary factor, heredity also plays a significant role, especially for children unaware of the risks associated with junk food consumption.

Experts advised that daily activities such as brisk walking and household chores can serve as effective exercise alternatives. With the holiday season approaching, Dr. Lumanlan-Mosqueda reminded patients to be mindful of nutrition during festive gatherings like noche buena. She encouraged individuals to think about the nutritional value of food before consumption to maintain better health control.

Nutrition Guidelines and Future Health Steps

A lay forum on nutrition and diabetes was led by Dr. Jan Charmaine Palomar-Villacastin from the Davao Regional Medical Center. Her presentation, adapted from the American Diabetes Association Standards of Care in Diabetes 2026, provided specific dietary guidance for patients. She advised filling half a plate with non-starchy vegetables, a quarter with lean protein, and only a quarter with carbohydrates.

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The guidelines also recommended choosing plant proteins, drinking water first, and seasoning meals with herbs instead of excess salt. Medical professionals gathered to close the event by forming a blue circle with umbrellas, the universal symbol for diabetes introduced in 2006. This symbol reflects the sky and the United Nations flag, honoring Sir Frederick Banting whose birthday is observed annually on November 14.