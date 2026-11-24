Southern Philippines Medical Center reports highest regional caseload for violence against women and children. SPMC WCPU handles 1,790 cases as of November 2026, highlighting a shift toward early reporting and specialized medico-legal care.

The Southern Philippines Medical Center ( SPMC) in Davao City has emerged as the leading hospital protection unit in the Philippines for cases involving violence against women and children, according to national data. From January 1 to November 8, 2026, the institution's Women and Children Protection Unit ( WCPU) documented a total of 1,790 incidents. This figure comprises 1,350 cases concerning children and 440 cases involving adult women, surpassing all other regional medical facilities across the archipelago.

Statistical Leadership in Violence Against Women and Children

According to statistics published by the Child Protection Network (CPN), the SPMC unit's caseload significantly exceeds those of major metropolitan hospitals. The Philippine General Hospital (PGH) Child Protection Unit in Manila recorded 1,666 cases during the same period, while the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu handled 1,475 cases. While the PGH unit processed a higher volume of child-specific cases at 1,649, the SPMC unit maintained the highest aggregate number when combining both child and adult survivors of violence.

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Louella Young, a registered social worker and supervisor of the SPMC unit, addressed these statistics during the Healthy Davao Media Forum on Monday, November 23, 2026, at SM City Davao. Young emphasized that the surge in recorded cases likely indicates a positive shift in community behavior rather than a disproportionate increase in criminal activity. She noted that the unit consistently receives at least ten patients daily, a steady volume that underscores the persistent nature of the crisis and the critical demand for their specialized services.

Shift Toward Early Reporting Within 72 Hours

A defining characteristic of the current caseload is the timing of the reports. Young explained that the unit now handles a higher proportion of acute cases, defined as those reported within 72 hours of the abuse. This represents a significant departure from previous trends, where survivors often waited months or even years to seek medical and legal assistance. The increase in early reporting suggests that survivors are becoming more aware of their rights and the immediate support systems available to them.

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Young clarified that this trend does not necessarily mean that more people are being abused in absolute terms. She stated that while sexual abuse cases among children, particularly girls, have risen this year, comprehensive comparative figures from prior years are not yet available. The rise in numbers is more likely attributable to survivors feeling safer and more empowered to report their experiences immediately, rather than a sudden spike in the actual occurrence of abuse events.

Perpetrator Profiles and Vulnerable Demographics

The demographic profile of the victims and the nature of the perpetrators reveal troubling patterns in the community. Young revealed that approximately three-fourths of the child cases handled by the SPMC unit this year involved sexual abuse. The most common scenario involves girls aged 16 and below who become pregnant due to sexual relations with partners in their 20s to 40s. This specific dynamic highlights the vulnerability of adolescent girls in the region and the predatory nature of the abuse.

Contrary to common fears about strangers, the data indicates that the vast majority of perpetrators are individuals known to the victims. Young pointed out that neighbors constitute a very high percentage of offenders, while strangers account for less than five percent of the cases. This statistic underscores the breach of trust within familiar environments, forcing the unit to educate the community on recognizing abuse by trusted acquaintances and relatives rather than solely focusing on stranger danger.

Comprehensive Care and Regional Training Initiatives

To address these challenges, the SPMC unit has expanded its operational capacity through training and interdisciplinary collaboration. Young noted that the unit, alongside partner non-government organizations such as the Development of People's Foundation, has conducted training programs for cities, municipalities, and hospitals throughout the region. This decentralization of expertise ensures that survivors no longer need to travel to Davao City for initial care, allowing for faster intervention and support in their local areas.

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The unit also integrates mental health care deeply into its protocol. A psychiatrist visits the SPMC unit every Wednesday to provide urgent psychiatric care for survivors, and an in-house psychometrician has been screening all patients for approximately two years. This holistic approach ensures that survivors receive immediate medical attention, legal counseling, and psychological stabilization simultaneously, addressing the multifaceted trauma associated with violence against women and children.

Prevention Strategies and Community Resources

Prevention remains a core pillar of the SPMC unit's long-term strategy. The unit collaborates with the city's Integrated Gender and Development Division, social welfare offices, the Special Office for Children's Concern, and the police to educate parents, children, and schools. Additionally, SPMC child psychiatrists launched the Parents and Classrooms Together (PACT) initiative, a free online program designed to train parents and teachers to identify warning signs of violence. Young emphasized that their role is to provide information on protective laws and available government services, leaving the decision to file legal cases to the survivors themselves.

Survivors in Davao City have access to multiple support channels beyond the SPMC unit. Councilor Antoinette Principe highlighted the availability of violence against women and children desks in barangays, the Women and Children Protection Desk of the Davao City Police Office, and the Sidlakan Center for women. Legal aid is also provided free of charge by the Integrated Bar of the Philippines. The SPMC WCPU operates on the second floor of the main building from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and maintains a helpline for inquiries and referrals, ensuring continuous access to care for those in need.