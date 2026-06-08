SPEEd Outreach Program Honors Senior Entertainment Journalists

The Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) held its outreach-fellowship program on May 30, providing medical and financial aid to 14 senior and retired entertainment press members under the theme 'Taking Care of Our Own, SPEEd Cares.' The event fulfilled a promise by the current leadership to support colleagues who built the industry.

The Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) successfully conducted its outreach-fellowship program on May 30, 2024, as a gesture of recognition and gratitude for senior and retired writers and editors of the entertainment press .

The event, held under the theme 'Taking Care of Our Own, SPEEd Cares,' aimed to provide medical and financial assistance to 14 honorees-beneficiaries who have dedicated significant portions of their careers to covering the entertainment industry. With the support of generous sponsors, SPEEd was able to bring joy and much-needed aid to these colleagues who long served the field. The program was a heartfelt fulfillment of a promise made by the current leadership earlier this year.

Eight of the 14 beneficiaries personally attended the gathering to receive assistance. Among them were Nitz Miralles, Director Armand Reyes, Mercy Lejarde, Chit Ramos, Erlinda Rapadas, Art Tapalla, Jeff Fernando (who accepted on behalf of his ailing mother), and member Anna Pingol (who received assistance for her father requiring intensive medical treatment). SPEEd member Jun Lalin cheerfully hosted the program, setting a warm and appreciative tone.

The remaining six beneficiaries-Ronald Constantino, Nora Calderon, Crispina Belen, Rowena Agilada, Joe Barrameda, and Noel Asiñas-could not attend due to medical reasons, but their assistance was still delivered. SPEEd President Tessa Mauricio-Arriola expressed the organization's deep satisfaction during the event.

'During our induction last February, we promised that as SPEEd began a new year and entered a new decade, we wanted to look inward and take care of our own. We remembered the writers, editors, and journalists who helped build the entertainment press even before most of us began covering the beat,' she said.

'And today, we are truly happy that this promise has been fulfilled through a simple but heartfelt gathering filled with gratitude, friendship, and love. ' Her words resonated with the attendees, underscoring the importance of recognizing the contributions of those who paved the way for current entertainment journalists. The outreach program was made possible through the generous support of various sponsors, several of whom attended in person.

These included Claire Papa and Cecille Roxas of Unilab, Marianne de Vera of Pascual Laboratories, Andrea Millado of Purple Hearts and Purple Hearts Foundation, Malou Choa-Fagar, mother and daughter Rowena and Andrea Gutierrez, Rosbel Bunag and Clarice Artates of Startworks, Mae Sarenas of Echo Jham, and host Jun Lalin.

SPEEd also expressed gratitude to sponsors who could not attend but played crucial roles, such as Max Loyola and Dapne Abello of PLDT Home, Heart Evangelista, Yoly Crisanto of Globe Telecom, Boots Anson-Roa Rodrigo, QC Councilor Alfred Vargas, GMA Network, Gigi Santiago-Lara (Vice President of Musical, Variety, Specials and Alternative Productions of GMA Network Inc.), ABS-CBN, MCD Multi Media Inc., Wilson Flores of Kamuning Bakery, and Vice Mayor Marcos Mamay of Nunungan, Lanao del Norte. The Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors is a non-profit organization composed of entertainment editors from various newspapers and online media platforms in the country.

SPEEd hopes that this outreach program will not be a one-time event but the beginning of sustained efforts to extend assistance to colleagues in the industry. By caring for its own, SPEEd aims to strengthen the bonds within the entertainment press community and ensure that those who have contributed so much are not forgotten.

The success of the May 30 program stands as a testament to the power of unity, compassion, and gratitude among entertainment journalists, serving as an inspiration for future initiatives





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