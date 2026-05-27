Specialized Becomes Official Bike Partner for Audi's 2026-2027 Formula 1 Campaign

Specialized has secured a two-year partnership as the official bicycle and e-bicycle supplier for the Audi Revolut Formula 1 Team, providing high-performance models for team fitness and recovery during the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Specialized , the renowned American bicycle manufacturer, has been announced as the official bicycle and e-bicycle partner for the Audi Revolut Formula 1 Team. This partnership will cover the 2026 and 2027 Formula 1 seasons, during which Specialized will provide a comprehensive fleet of bicycles to support the team's athletic and operational needs.

The bikes will be utilized for track rides, cardiovascular conditioning, and post-session recovery, underscoring the critical role of fitness in the physically demanding world of Formula 1. The initial announcement, made via Instagram, prominently featured an S-Works Tarmac SL8 model painted in the distinctive Audi team colors, immediately signaling a deep integration between the two brands.

Specialized has confirmed that the fleet will include two specific models: the Tarmac, representing their pinnacle of high-performance road racing technology, and the Vado 3, a robust urban electric bicycle boasting an 840Wh battery for extended range and assistance. This combination addresses both the precision required on the race track and the practical mobility needs around team facilities. While the immediate focus is on team support, the collaboration hints at potential future consumer-facing products.

Historical precedent, such as the 2011 partnership with McLaren that yielded the exclusive S-Works McLaren Venge aero race bike, suggests a special-edition Audi F1 themed bicycle could reach the market. The executive statements from both companies frame this as a union of shared values, centering on relentless innovation, uncompromising performance, and a commitment to pushing technological boundaries. Specialized CEO Armin Landgraf emphasized the synergy, stating the partnership is about mutual advancement and raising standards across both motorsport and cycling disciplines.

Audi Revolut F1 Team Chief Commercial Officer Stefano Battiston highlighted the importance of peak physical condition for team members and praised Specialized's global reputation for premium design and innovation, making them an ideal partner to enhance the team's fitness, well-being, and recovery protocols both at circuits and at their home base. This alliance extends beyond mere equipment supply; it represents a strategic move to embed the ethos of performance engineering into the team's daily regimen, potentially offering cross-pollination of technology and design philosophies between the automotive and cycling industries





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