Special session of Congress fails to pass AICS bill

The special session of Congress on June 17 failed to pass a bill that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had hoped to highlight in his State of the Nation Address. The bill, which aims to institutionalize the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, has been passed by both the House and the Senate but has yet to be reconciled.

The special session of Congress on June 17 failed to pass a bill that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had hoped to highlight in his State of the Nation Address.

The bill, which aims to institutionalize the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, has been passed by both the House and the Senate but has yet to be reconciled. Senator Erwin Tulfo accused the House of holding the bill hostage due to its opposition to the Senate version's 'anti-epal' provision.

However, the House counterpart has disputed this narrative. The Department of Social Welfare and Development formalized the implementation of AICS in 2014, but it became more visible during the COVID-19 pandemic. Critics have flagged the supposed exploitation by politicians of AICS to further entrench themselves in power. Despite this, both chambers of Congress have moved forward to pass their own versions of the measure.

The bill provides immediate services to individuals facing extremely difficult circumstances, including financial assistance, material assistance, psychosocial support, and referral services. The Senate version provides a more granular list of vulnerable sectors and emphasizes the role of the Department of Information and Communications Technology in developing an integrated program delivery system. The most striking difference between the two documents is the Senate bill provision that explicitly prohibits politicians from participating in the actual distribution of AICS cash aid.

The deadlock over the ratification of the bill stemmed from the House's opposition to this provision. Almario, speaking to Rappler and Newswatch, declined to address Tulfo's allegation that House lawmakers opposed the 'anti-epal' provision to preserve the use of AICS for electioneering. The House passed its version on December 16, 2025, and the Senate only passed its bill on May 12 this year





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Ferdinand Marcos Jr. AICS Assistance To Individuals In Crisis Situations Congress Senate House Erwin Tulfo Cheeno Almario

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