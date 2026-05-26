The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has implemented special payouts for persons with disabilities and caregivers under the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan–Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) program. The payouts reflect payouts conducted by the Department’s Field Offices (FOs) from March to May this year. During the recent payouts held from May 19 to 21 in the municipalities of Salay, Lagonglong, and Villanueva in Misamis Oriental, a total of 470 beneficiaries each received P4,610 in exchange for 10 days of service.

Both initiatives are being implemented under the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan–Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) program. DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said the number of beneficiaries reflects payouts conducted by the Department’s Field Offices (FOs) from March to May this year.

The special payouts for P5k cash aid for PUV drivers from May 26 to 29, 2026 are also being implemented under the program. During the recent payouts held from May 19 to 21 in the municipalities of Salay, Lagonglong, and Villanueva in Misamis Oriental, a total of 470 beneficiaries each received P4,610 in exchange for 10 days of service.

The program uses an adaptive household mechanism wherein if a registered person with disability as a beneficiary is physically limited or medically unable to perform community work, a designated family member is allowed to work and receive the compensation on their behalf





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KALAHI-CIDSS Program Department Of Social Welfare And Development ( Field Offices (Fos) Persons With Disabilities Caregivers Temporary Employment Community Work Prevailing Regional Wage Rates Adaptive Household Mechanism

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