Sparkle GMA Artist Center issued a stern warning against coordinated online harassment targeting actress Mikee Quintos, promising to file criminal charges if malicious attacks continue.

Sparkle GMA Artist Center has issued a stern warning against fan groups and social media users for alleged online harassment and defamatory attacks targeting actress Mikee Quintos.

Sparkle Warns Against Online Harassment

The talent management agency released an official statement on Thursday, November 20, following her participation in the reality show Pinoy Big Brother. The statement addressed a surge in malicious online activities allegedly carried out by certain individuals and coordinated accounts. The agency confirmed it had become aware of these malicious attacks and stated it is closely monitoring the situation. Sparkle is actively documenting the posts, comments, and specific accounts involved in the coordinated harassment campaign.

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This proactive stance signals a serious intent to address the digital abuse targeting their signed artist.

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"Let this serve as a stern warning: Sparkle will not tolerate the deliberate use of social media platforms against any of our artists," the agency declared in its public release. The management firm emphasized that it will not hesitate to file appropriate criminal charges against those found responsible for the online attacks. This legal threat underscores the severity of the harassment directed at Quintos.

The agency acknowledged that fans have the freedom to support their chosen artists and that differing opinions are part of healthy competition. However, Sparkle stressed that such freedom should not come at the expense of others. The agency reiterated its commitment to its advocacy of "Click Kindness," encouraging a more positive environment for all fans. Sparkle further stated, "We encourage everyone to uplift their idols without the deliberate tearing down of others.

" This message aims to foster a supportive community rather than one driven by malice. The agency respects differing opinions but draws a firm line at coordinated harassment and defamation. Mikee Quintos is among the personalities who recently joined the latest season of Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0. She entered the Bahay ni Kuya during the show's premiere night on October 24.

Mikee Quintos Joins Pinoy Big Brother

Her participation in the highly watched series has unfortunately attracted significant attention from online detractors. The series airs on GMA Network from Mondays to Fridays at 9:35 p.m., Saturdays at 6:15 p.m., and Sundays at 4:55 p.m. Quintos is best known for her role as Sang'gre Lira in GMA Network's fantasy series Encantadia. Her established career has made her a prominent figure in the Philippine entertainment industry.

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The current online conflict highlights the challenges public figures face in the digital age. While competition is natural, Sparkle is making it clear that defamatory attacks will not be tolerated. The agency remains steadfast in protecting its artists from malicious online behavior. Fans are reminded that healthy competition should not lead to coordinated harassment campaigns.

Agency Promotes Click Kindness Campaign

The "Click Kindness" advocacy remains a central pillar of the agency's public relations strategy. Sparkle hopes to resolve this situation through legal warnings and public statements. The upcoming episodes of Pinoy Big Brother will be watched closely as the harassment allegations remain active. Sparkle's decision to document evidence suggests that legal action may be imminent if the behavior persists.

This sets a precedent for how talent agencies handle online abuse of their stars.