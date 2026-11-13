Sparkle Stars Inspire Future PR Leaders at National Student Congress

Shuvee Etrata and Baus Rufo shared vital career advice with students at the 2026 National Student PR Congress. Learn how industry experts bridge the gap between academia and professional public relations success.

Shuvee Etrata and Baus Rufo shared tips about online content creation as guest speakers at the 2026 National Student PR Congress held at the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde in Taft, Manila.

The Sparkle actress advised the youth to know themselves and believe in who they are. The event featured Nelson Canlas' report on '24 Oras' Friday, where the guests discussed the challenges of the modern media landscape.

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Core Lessons on Identity

Shuvee Etrata said in Filipino and English, 'It is important to know who you truly are because this world is not easy.' She expressed her hopes that the students are prepared for what lies ahead.

She added, 'I believe you can make it as long as you believe in yourselves.' This message emphasized the necessity of inner strength when navigating a difficult professional environment.

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Community and Social Media

Baus Rufo advised attendees to 'Know your village, know your tribe.' He noted that you need to know who you are without social media when you get tired of criticism or chasing engagement.

He explained that validation and engagement are important to our job, but they should not define one's self-worth. This perspective highlights the importance of maintaining a grounded identity.

Industry and Academia Gap

Meanwhile, National Student PR Congress Chairman Steve Michael Moore Jr. shared that the event's goal was to bring the students and the public relations industry closer. The organization aims to foster direct connections between learners and professionals.

He stated, 'We want to prepare them for the future of the professional and we also want to bridge the gap between the academe and the industry.' This approach ensures students are ready for real-world challenges.

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Practical Career Implications

The insights provided by Shuvee Etrata and Baus Rufo offer practical advice for young professionals entering the public relations field. They highlighted the need for resilience in the face of online criticism.

Steve Michael Moore Jr. reiterated that the congress serves as a vital platform for networking and professional development. The event successfully connected the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde community with established industry figures.

The guidance on building a strong personal brand and understanding one's support system is crucial for long-term success. These lessons from Shuvee Etrata and Baus Rufo remain relevant for future content creators.