Spain Holds First General Strike Since 2012 Over Housing Crisis Before Snap Election

Hundreds of thousands of Spaniards marched in a 24-hour general strike over housing affordability and purchasing power, with unions and business leaders clashing over participation levels ahead of the November 29 election.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters marched across Spain on Wednesday during a 24-hour general strike over housing affordability and purchasing power, just weeks before a snap general election.

The strike was Spain's first nationwide stoppage since 2012, when workers protested austerity measures during the euro zone debt crisis. In Madrid, some 120,000 demonstrators braved pouring rain and marched through the city center carrying placards shaped like houses and chanting We have no home, according to an estimate by the authorities. In Barcelona, authorities estimated 55,000 people marched through the city's luxury Passeig de Gracia commercial thoroughfare. Tens of thousands more attended protests held in other cities across Spain.

Also read Marcos Jr Ratings Hit Lowest Point in Q3 Survey as Duterte Holds Ground

Rising Rents and Falling Affordability Spark Protests

People work a lot and it isn't enough to pay the rent, to pay for a house, said Paula Diaz, a 25-year-old theatre technician who lives with her parents, at the Madrid protest. I hope a government that benefits us comes to power, especially the working class, she added, referring to the November 29 election. In Barcelona, Maria Pinana told AFP the law of supply and demand does not apply to housing.

The price of rents should be regulated, said the 34-year-old microbiologist, who lives with friends in a flat where parts of the ceiling have collapsed. The walkout was backed by Spain's two largest unions, UGT and CCOO, representing more than a million workers, as well as tenants' associations angry about rising rents and evictions. UGT union leader Pepe Alvarez told public broadcaster RTVE that participation was massive, with a total stoppage in some regions making the strike a huge success.

Advertisement

But his union acknowledged participation was uneven, with large mobilization in the car manufacturing, petrochemicals and meat sectors and in coastal regions where housing pressures have been particularly acute. The CEOE organization, which represents business leaders, called the strike a failure, adding in a statement that activity had gone ahead normally in most sectors.

Businesses Warn Housing Crisis Hurts Recruitment and Growth

Angela de Miguel, vice president of CEOE, said the strike was counterproductive because small businesses were also affected by the housing crisis, since shortages of homes made recruitment more challenging. Speaking on state broadcaster TVE, she said the solution was to build more homes and to lower taxes in construction and the home-buying process, which she said had helped increase the final price of buying a new home by 40 percent in the past decade.

According to UGT and CCOO, early participation in the strike reached 90 percent at ports and in the automotive sector, with total stoppages reported at factories including Volkswagen's VOWG. DE in Navarre and SEAT's in Barcelona. The unions also put early turnout at 85 percent in the meat industry, 82 percent in waste collection and 75 percent in the energy sector.

They said participation was lower in healthcare and social services, at 38 percent, and at 35 percent in the postal service. They pointed to a 10 percent drop in electricity demand as an indication of disruption across energy-intensive industries, saying much of the petrochemical, steel-processing, food-processing and transport sectors had halted activity.

Barcelona's metro said no trains would run outside peak commuting hours, while Madrid's metro said 93 percent of its trains ran in the early morning, although passenger numbers were down by around half. Public transport suffered disruption even with the implementation of minimum service requirements for commuter trains, metros and buses, especially in and around Barcelona. In Madrid, where many shops opened as normal, demonstrators earlier on Wednesday blocked some roads, picket action that was replicated across the country.

In Madrid, protesters dragged large recycling bins onto the streets to block traffic, while in Barcelona many shops were closed and boarded up in anticipation of unrest. Dozens of protesters attempted to prevent buses leaving Madrid's municipal bus depot early on Wednesday, waving flags and chanting slogans such as while you work, they are stealing from you and you're either with the capitalists or the working class.

Clashes broke out after rallies in Barcelona and Madrid, as groups of hooded and masked protesters hurled projectiles at police and set rubbish bins on fire. The CCOO union said on X that police fired pepper spray at pickets at Madrid's Mercamadrid wholesale market and arrested one of them, with 13 people requiring medical attention.

Housing Shortage Fuels Rent Hikes and Social Unrest

A police spokesperson confirmed the arrest but not the use of pepper spray, although he said it was used to disperse a separate picket line in the Carabanchel district. Spain has a deficit of about 750,000 homes, which is set to grow to more than a million by 2028, according to the central bank. With fewer people able to afford a home, renting has increased sharply, putting pressure on that market.

Advertisement

The average rental price of 1,176 euros (1,315 dollars) is equivalent to about 98.7 percent of a young person's average monthly salary in Spain, according to the Youth Council of Spain. I'm 36 years old and I still can't move out on my own, said Madrid resident Jesus Gonzalez, 36, who works in a hospital IT department and supports the strike. Rents just keep going up, house prices just keep going up, and it's simply impossible.

Isabel Iglesias, a nurse who lives in Madrid, said housing was the issue that is affecting me the most. She pays a rent of 1,000 euros (1,100 dollars) with her partner but earns just 1,700 euros a month. Iglesias, 27, said Sanchez, who has been in power since 2018, could have done much more on housing, urging the next government to listen to everyone and get their act together.

Tenant Activists Demand End to Housing Market Speculation

The strike followed weeks of demonstrations and encampments provoked by the eviction and subsequent death of an 87-year-old woman in Madrid. Valeria Racu, spokeswoman for the Madrid Tenants' Union which has been at the forefront of protests for weeks, vowed to put an end to the housing business in this country. A new cycle is beginning with trade unionism and conflict at its center. This day of strikes has been a resounding success, she said.

Those protests, along with parliament's rejection last month of government decrees aimed at curbing evictions and limiting rent pressures, prompted Sanchez to call the snap election, initially scheduled for 2027. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hopes to harness voter resentment over housing in the November 29 election to shift the political narrative away from corruption cases involving his inner circle and a deadly train crash last month. So far, his Socialist Party still trails in opinion polls.

The government has largely blamed the right-wing opposition running many regions and municipalities for rising rents and insufficient housing supply. But union leaders and many of the protesters have said they also hold the central government responsible for the housing crisis, as well as for Spain's second fatal train crash this year. Business groups and the right have rejected the strike, seeing it as an election-related gambit rather than a genuine labor dispute.

But the unions have insisted the strike is directed against all levels of the state and not only the right, which voted down the government's housing decrees. They have defended the walkout as an exceptional measure intended to generate broad social pressure for action on soaring housing costs.

Strike organizers' plans for massive protest marches in the afternoon were threatened by two storms, dubbed Charles and Bruna, that led weather agency AEMET to issue alerts for 14 regions over strong winds, rough seas and heavy rains. Despite the weather, the size of the demonstrations was seen as an indicator of public discontent before the snap election, where the right-wing opposition is predicted to defeat Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.