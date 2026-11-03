Spain Transport Minister Oscar Puente Resigns After Deadly Train Crash

Spain's Transport Minister Oscar Puente resigns following the October 28 Urda train crash that killed 69 people, amid new safety reforms.

Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente formally announced his resignation on Tuesday, taking responsibility for the tragic train disaster near Urda. The announcement came just days after the October 28 crash, which resulted in the deaths of 69 people and marked the second severe rail accident in Spain within twelve months.

Puente Resigns Over Safety Failures

Oscar Puente stated that a transport minister cannot remain in office following two incidents of such magnitude in less than a year. He addressed the Permanent Deputation, explaining that his decision was made out of a strong sense of political responsibility. The minister had previously ruled out stepping down but reversed his position after learning of the crash details.

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Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez publicly praised Puente for his handling of the crisis through a post on the social media platform X. Sanchez thanked the minister for prioritizing the victims and acting with integrity during a national emergency. The departure occurs less than four weeks before the early parliamentary election scheduled for November 29.

How the October 28 Crash Occurred

Investigators revealed that several trains were automatically stopped on the Madrid-Seville line due to a signaling system failure on October 28. Central controllers in Madrid subsequently took over manual control of the railway network during this disruption. State-owned Renfe received authorization to proceed, despite a stationary privately operated Iryo train being present on the same track ahead.

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The sequence of errors led to the collision near the town of Urda in central Spain. Puente emphasized that the decision to allow movement without confirming a clear path was a critical failure in the safety protocol. The incident has triggered immediate calls for a complete overhaul of the national rail control mechanisms.

New Safety Measures and AI Monitoring

The government is implementing strict speed limits and operational changes to prevent future tragedies. Services on the Madrid-Seville rail line will be reduced until the Railway Safety Agency reviews the infrastructure. The delay in rolling out the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) has further complicated the safety review process.

A key component of the new protocol includes a 40 kph speed limit when drivers must rely on visual detection of obstacles. Puente announced that Spain will introduce an AI agent to monitor conversations between train drivers and controllers. This technology aims to detect anomalies and minimize human error in high-stress situations.

Victim Compensation and Political Impact

The leftist government has doubled the compulsory passenger insurance payouts for families of the crash victims. Officials are also speeding up the timeline for compensation payments and enhancing temporary incapacity coverage. Puente described the AI monitoring initiative as a world-first measure for railway safety systems globally.

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Transport Minister Oscar Puente chose to remain in office until the initial emergency response was fully operational. His resignation solidifies the political consequences of the disaster ahead of the November 29 election. The immediate focus now shifts to the technical implementation of the new safety protocols and the ongoing investigation into the signaling failure.