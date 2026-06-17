Spain Records Third‑Warmest Year as Heatwaves and Extreme Rain Intensify

AEMET reports that 2025 tied with 2024 as Spain's third‑warmest year since 1961, with average temperatures 1.1 °C above the 1991‑2020 norm and 25 single‑day heat records set, highlighting accelerated climate extremes across the country.

Spain has marked its third‑warmest year on record for 2025, according to the national meteorological service AEMET, which highlighted the setting of 25 single‑day heat records throughout the year.

The agency's analysis shows that the average temperature for 2025 was 15.1 °C, a full 1.1 °C above the 1991‑2020 climatological baseline. This ties 2025 with 2024 as the third‑warmest year since systematic records began in 1961, placing the nation firmly among the four hottest years ever documented in the country's climate archive.

AEMET spokesperson Rubén del Campo emphasized the alarming trend, noting that the four highest annual average temperatures in the entire series have all occurred within the last four years. The data underscore Spain's position on the front line of climate change, where heatwaves are lengthening, intensifying and frequently arriving before the traditional summer season.

In addition to relentless heat, the country is now experiencing more frequent and severe episodes of heavy rainfall, which together intensify the risk of wildfires, flash floods and landslides. The summer of 2024, which was the hottest on record for Spain, recorded an average temperature of 24.2 °C, a figure that fueled destructive and deadly wildfires across multiple regions, from the dry pine forests of the central plateau to the Mediterranean coastal zones.

The lingering impact of the El Niño phenomenon, which re‑emerged mid‑year, amplified the heat spell. El Niño, a naturally occurring warming of the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, triggers worldwide shifts in wind and precipitation patterns, often leading to erratic weather and heightened temperature extremes.

Scientists warn that in a world already burdened by anthropogenic greenhouse‑gas emissions, El Niño events can act as a catalyst, pushing global and regional temperatures to unprecedented levels and magnifying the intensity of droughts, floods and heatwaves. Looking ahead, del Campo indicated that the most probable scenario for Spain this summer is a temperature regime that exceeds normal expectations, a projection that aligns with broader scientific consensus that human‑driven climate change is intensifying the frequency, duration and severity of extreme weather events.

The agency's report calls for heightened preparedness across municipalities, agricultural sectors and emergency services, given the compounded threats posed by soaring heat, intensified fire risk and increasingly violent rainstorms. The findings also reinforce the urgency of accelerating mitigation strategies, including rapid decarbonisation, enhanced land‑use planning and investment in resilient infrastructure, to curb the trajectory of warming and safeguard vulnerable communities across the Iberian Peninsula





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