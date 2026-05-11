Spain Evacuates HANTAVIRUS-Hit Cruise Ship MV Hondius, Caps Complex Operation, Many Repatriated, Three Died

The MV Hondius, with passengers from 23 countries, successfully evacuated their last six infected passengers, terminating a 41-day ordeal due to hantavirus contagions, during which three crew members succumbed. The ship then left for the Netherlands, where crew will complete their quarantine, and passengers will continue on to Australia or the Netherlands.

The MV Hondius, carrying 147 passengers and crew from 23 countries, departed the Spanish island of Tenerife for the Netherlands on Monday after evacuating the last six passengers who had contracted hantavirus.

The ship docked briefly in Granadilla de Abona, allowing the remaining passengers, crew, and doctors to disembark before sailing on to the Netherlands. The operation resulted in 94 people being evacuated and repatriated, and three crew members passed away due to the virus. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the patience and discipline of the passengers and crew.

As of now, there are seven confirmed cases of the Andes strain of hantavirus, and one of 14 Spaniards and one of 17 Americans returned tested positive for the virus. Health officials emphasize the low risk to the general public, urging calm to a traumatized public





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HANTAVIRUS CRUISE SHIP URGENCY EVACUATION CLEAN-UP WEREAGAIN

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