Spain and Philippines Strengthen Trade Ties at Madrid Commerce Conference

Spain and the Philippines deepen economic collaboration through infrastructure, digital services, and renewable energy investments during a strategic conference in Madrid.

The Madrid Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a pivotal strategic conference titled Business Connection: Spain and the Philippines, bringing together key diplomatic and business leaders to highlight investment opportunities in Southeast Asia. The event was organized in collaboration with the Philippine Embassy in Spain, its Commercial Office known as PTIC-Madrid, and the Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines, commonly referred to as IBPAP. This high-level gathering underscored the growing economic synergy between the two nations, positioning the Philippines as a priority destination for Spanish companies seeking expansion into new markets.

Economic Landscape and Growth Potential

The Philippines, home to a population exceeding 117 million people, is currently experiencing robust economic growth at a rate of over 5 percent annually. The World Bank has recently classified the nation as an upper-middle-income economy, signaling its maturation as a stable and attractive market for foreign direct investment. This economic trajectory makes the country an increasingly vital partner for Spanish enterprises looking to diversify their international portfolios, particularly in sectors such as infrastructure development, energy transition, and high-value digital services.

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Strategic Partnerships and Historical Ties

Madrid Chamber President Ángel Asensio and Philippine Ambassador to Spain Philippe Jones Lhuillier emphasized the deep historical and cultural connections that bind the two countries, which span more than four centuries. Asensio described international expansion as essential for business competitiveness, characterizing the Philippines as a market offering extraordinary opportunities for Spanish firms. Ambassador Lhuillier reinforced this sentiment, highlighting the country's role as a strategic gateway to ASEAN, a regional market comprising more than 600 million consumers.

The Embassy's Commercial Counsellor, Althea Karen Antonio, welcomed Spain's recognition of the Philippines as a strategic partner and encouraged the formation of further business alliances. Deputy Chief of Mission Mark Hamoy pointed to the country's demographic advantages, noting a young population with an average age of 26 and an annual output of 700,000 university graduates. These human capital resources provide a skilled workforce capable of supporting advanced economic activities and driving innovation in both traditional and emerging industries.

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Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Opportunities

A major focal point of the conference was the Philippine government's Build Better More program, which encompasses 207 major infrastructure projects valued at $183 billion. This initiative offers substantial opportunities for Spanish construction and engineering firms to participate in large-scale national development. The program is complemented by the Luzon Economic Corridor, an initiative that Spain and the European Union have actively joined to facilitate trade and investment flows within the region.

Furthermore, the Philippine government has implemented policies allowing 100 percent foreign ownership in renewable energy projects, removing barriers for international investors. These developments occur against the backdrop of negotiations for a European Union-Philippines Free Trade Agreement, which is targeted for completion in 2027. This impending agreement promises to further streamline trade relations and provide greater market access for Spanish businesses operating in or exporting to the Philippines.

IT-BPM Sector and Digital Services Growth

The Philippines' Information Technology and Business Process Management, or IT-BPM, industry has established itself as the world's second-largest destination for business process services in just 25 years. IBPAP President and CEO Celeste Ilagan stated that the sector is projected to employ 1.94 million full-time professionals and generate $42.3 billion in revenue by 2026. This rapid growth highlights the country's potential to support Spanish companies expanding their global operations through services such as global capability centers, software development, artificial intelligence, financial services, and healthcare management.

The country's young, skilled, and English-proficient workforce further strengthens its position as a competitive destination for technology and business services. This demographic dividend ensures a steady supply of talent capable of meeting the complex demands of international corporations. Spanish firms can leverage this talent pool to enhance their operational efficiency and innovation capabilities while benefiting from the Philippines' growing status as a global hub for digital services.

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Corporate Success Stories and Expansion Plans

The conference featured presentations from Spanish companies with established operations in the Philippines, illustrating practical pathways for market entry and growth. Geraldine Filippi, Senior Vice President for Public Affairs at Amadeus, shared insights into the technology company's nearly 30-year presence in the country. In June 2027, Amadeus will mark its 30th anniversary in the Philippines, where it has developed sophisticated technology solutions, including airport digitalization and biometric systems such as e-Gates.

In the agri-food sector, Roberto Bernuy, International Marketing Director of Calidad Pascual, discussed the company's operations, which began in 2012-2013 through a joint venture with a local partner. Bernuy announced plans to establish a local manufacturing facility, describing the investment as a major milestone in the company's expansion strategy. Local production is expected to help the company grow faster and strengthen its presence in the country's expanding consumer market, demonstrating the tangible benefits of long-term commitment to the Philippine economy.