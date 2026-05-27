SpaceX Raises Starlink Prices for U.S. Military Drones in Iran Campaign, Documents Show

SpaceX increased charges for Starlink connectivity on U.S. kamikaze drones in the war against Iran, nearly doubling costs per unit after disputes over service tiers, highlighting Pentagon dependence on Musk's network.

The United States has been employing kamikaze drones, known as LUCAS, which are guided via Elon Musk 's Starlink satellite network in its military campaign against Iran .

These drones, similar to Iran's Shahed models, can loiter over targets before executing a diving attack. SpaceX, the operator of Starlink, has argued that the U.S. military was using a higher tier of service on these drones than it was paying for. According to sources and Pentagon documents, the military was paying about $5,000 per terminal monthly but effectively using service worth around $25,000.

After negotiations, the Pentagon agreed to the price increase, nearly doubling the cost per drone unit from an initial $30,000. This dispute is part of broader tensions between SpaceX and the Pentagon over Starlink pricing, including a separate plan to provide direct-to-cell connectivity to Iranian citizens to bypass government blackouts. SpaceX sells a military-specific version called Starshield under a 2023 agreement, which can access both commercial and secure satellite constellations.

The company contended that LUCAS drone usage fell under an aviation tier subscription, while Pentagon officials noted that the $25,000 monthly fee was intended for aircraft, not short-duration drone flights. The Pentagon's Commercial Satellite Communications Office is seeking alternative providers to foster competition, but SpaceX's dominant market position-with over 60% of satellites in orbit-gives it significant leverage. This reliance has raised concerns, especially after past incidents where Musk's decisions impacted Ukrainian operations and U.S. Navy tests.

SpaceX's dual commercial and defense roles enhance its negotiating power ahead of a potential massive IPO. While Musk and Pentagon spokespersons have denied the Reuters report, experts note that no other company currently matches Starlink's global coverage and capabilities, making it indispensable in modern warfare. The situation underscores the growing intersection of commercial space assets with national security and the challenges of pricing critical military services in a quasi-monopolistic market





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