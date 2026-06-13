SpaceX IPO Makes Elon Musk First Trillionaire, Shares Surge 20% on Debut

SpaceXs record IPO raised $75 billion and made Elon Musk the first trillionaire, with shares surging 20% on debut. The event highlights investor enthusiasm for Musk's Mars ambitions and AI expansion, despite the company's net losses and polarizing figure.

NEW YORK - Shares in Elon Musk's SpaceX closed almost 20 percent higher on their trading debut Friday after the biggest IPO in history, making the polarizing entrepreneur the world's first trillionaire as he vowed to take humanity to Mars.

The blockbuster initial public offering, which raised more than $75 billion, is expected to kick off a series of major IPOs by AI companies in the coming months. The debut on the Nasdaq exchange in New York capped weeks of investor frenzy over the rocket company turned AI and satellite conglomerate. The stock climbed as high as $176, or 31 percent above its offering price of $135, in its first session before ending the day at $161.50.

Musk stated at a launch event in Starbase, Texas, surrounded by staff who became multi-millionaires with the trading launch, that SpaceX aims to take people to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, expressing confidence that the team can deliver. About 100 people assembled outside Nasdaq's home in New York, where SpaceX marked the occasion with a neon sign in Times Square.

Financial analyst Sarin Sio of Dovetail noted that Musk sets futuristic goals no one else is attempting, which excites many investors. The company priced over 555 million shares at $135 each in a Thursday filing, valuing SpaceX at just under $1.8 trillion. Friday's gain lifted its market value to over $2 trillion, placing it among the ten most valuable American companies, ahead of Tesla, Meta, and Walmart.

Co-founded by Musk in 2002, the rocket startup has expanded into a major satellite operator and has incorporated Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI, which includes the social media platform X. Trading under the ticker SPCX, the conglomerates debut is closely watched for how Wall Street absorbs the offering and its implications for AI rivals planning public listings this year. The IPO comes just over a year after Musk left the Trump administration following a stint leading the DOGE effort to slash government spending while juggling CEO roles at Tesla and SpaceX.

Musks backing of Trump and right-wing populists in Europe, along with numerous incendiary comments on X, has transformed him from a broadly admired prodigy to a deeply polarizing figure. Nonetheless, the record IPO demonstrates continued investor support, with the offering oversubscribed over four times and strong demand from retail investors, for whom 20 percent of shares were reserved.

The IPO is expected to mint thousands of new millionaires and several billionaires among current and former employees and investors from the companys near quarter-century history. The valuation largely depends on Musk delivering on science fiction promises, including putting data centers in space and humans on Mars using unproven technology.

Success also hinges on the massive expansion of SpaceXs Starlink satellite internet service and the performance of xAI, maker of the Grok chatbot, which competes with OpenAI and Anthropic but has yet to gain traction. To shore up its books, SpaceX is renting AI computing capacity to Anthropic and Google through short-term deals worth billions.

While SpaceX is growing quickly with revenue of $18.7 billion in 2025, it also posted a net loss of $4.9 billion, mainly from spending to build AI capacity. An extraordinary filing claims SpaceX could generate over $28.5 trillion in revenue from its various markets. The milestone makes Musk the worlds richest person, drawing criticism from some quarters. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren remarked that the world gets its first trillionaire while Americans struggle to save for retirement





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