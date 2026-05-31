Southwest Monsoon to Bring Rains Across Philippines; PAGASA Warns of Flash Floods

PAGASA forecasts scattered rains and thunderstorms over several regions due to the southwest monsoon, with moderate to heavy rains posing risks of flash floods and landslides.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( PAGASA ) announced in its 4 p.m. weather forecast that the southwest monsoon , locally known as habagat, will continue to affect large parts of the country, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, Zambales, and Bataan.

The habagat is a seasonal wind pattern that typically brings moist air from the southwest, resulting in increased rainfall over the western portions of the Philippines. In addition to the monsoon, localized thunderstorms are expected to develop over other regions, leading to partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of Visayas and Mindanao. The rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will experience similar conditions due to localized convection.

PAGASA warned that affected areas may experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains. These hazards are a recurring concern in many parts of the country, especially in mountainous and low-lying communities where drainage is poor or slopes are unstable. Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert and monitor updates from local authorities. Precautionary measures include preparing emergency kits, securing loose objects, and avoiding travel during heavy rainfall.

The weather bureau also noted that moderate to strong winds are expected in Northern Luzon, with coastal waters becoming moderate to rough, resulting in wave heights ranging from 1.2 meters to 3.1 meters. This condition poses risks to small seacraft and fishing boats, so mariners are advised to take necessary precautions and avoid venturing out to sea unless absolutely necessary.

In contrast, light to moderate winds are forecasted for the eastern section of Central Luzon and the rest of the country, with slight to moderate coastal waters and waves ranging from 0.6 meters to 2.1 meters. These conditions are generally favorable for marine activities but may still be hazardous during sudden thunderstorm squalls.

At the PAGASA Science Garden weather station in Diliman, Quezon City, the highest temperature recorded on Sunday reached 33.1 degrees Celsius at 2 p.m., while the lowest temperature was logged at 25.6 degrees Celsius at 2 a.m., reflecting the typical warm and humid conditions of the wet season. The southwest monsoon is a dominant weather system from June to September, often associated with typhoons that enhance rainfall.

In recent years, the habagat has caused severe flooding in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, leading to disruptions in transportation, business, and daily life. The government and disaster response agencies have been working on improving flood control measures and early warning systems, but individual preparedness remains crucial. PAGASA encourages the public to regularly check weather bulletins, particularly those living in areas prone to flooding and landslides. Communities should also participate in drills and plan evacuation routes in advance.

As the monsoon season progresses, the likelihood of prolonged rain events increases, emphasizing the need for sustained vigilance. The local government units have been activated to monitor critical areas and provide assistance when needed. In summary, the southwest monsoon continues to influence the weather across the Philippines, with widespread rain and potential hazards. By staying informed and taking proactive steps, the public can mitigate risks and ensure safety during these challenging weather conditions





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Southwest Monsoon Weather Forecast PAGASA Floods Landslides

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Severe Tropical Storm Domeng Strengthens as It Moves NorthwestwardPAGASA reports that Severe Tropical Storm Domeng is located 875 km east of Northern Luzon, with maximum winds of 100 km/h. It is expected to intensify into a typhoon but is unlikely to make landfall in the Philippines, though it will enhance the Southwest Monsoon, bringing strong winds and rough seas across many areas.

Read more »

Southwest Monsoon Brings Rainy Season to Metro ManilaThe Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced the start of the southwest monsoon, which may trigger the onset of the rainy season in Metro Manila.

Read more »

Typhoon Domeng Intensifies as It Moves Northward, Triggers Heavy Rains Across PhilippinesTyphoon Domeng (Jangmi) strengthens with winds up to 120 kph, enhancing the southwest monsoon and bringing scattered rains and thunderstorms to multiple regions. PAGASA warns of flash floods and landslides.

Read more »

Typhoon Domeng maintains strength east of BatanesScattered rain and thunderstorms are hitting parts of the Philippines on Sunday, May 31, due to the trough or extension of Typhoon Domeng (Jangmi) and the enhanced southwest monsoon

Read more »