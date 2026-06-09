Southwest Monsoon Brings Rains and Thunderstorms to Parts of the Philippines

PAGASA reports no low-pressure areas monitored for tropical cyclone formation. The southwest monsoon (Habagat) will cause cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Ilocos Region, Batanes, and the Babuyan Islands, with possible flash floods or landslides. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized weather systems. Wind and sea condition forecasts are also provided for different regions.

As of 2 a.m., the state weather bureau also reported that there are no Low Pressure Areas (LPAs) that are being monitored for Tropical Cyclone Formation.

Ilocos Region, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon with the possibility that flash floods or landslides will occur due to moderate to at times heavy rains. Habagat to bring cloudy skies, rains over Northern, Central Luzon Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides may occur, PAGASA said, during severe thunderstorms. The wind speed forecast for Northern Luzon is moderate to strong moving in the south to southwest direction with moderate to rough coastal waters. The rest of the country will experience light to moderate wind speed moving in the southeast to southwest direction while coastal waters will be slight to moderate





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Southwest Monsoon Habagat PAGASA Philippines Weather Rains Thunderstorms Flash Floods Landslides Wind Forecast Coastal Waters

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