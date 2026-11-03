Southwest Flooding Devastates Communities as Cleanup Begins

Massive flooding in the Four Corners region displaces residents and damages infrastructure. Recovery efforts intensify as waters recede following historic rainfall totals.

Residents in the U.S. Southwest began extensive cleanup operations on Tuesday after severe flooding transformed parts of the Four Corners region into muddy landscapes. The deluge destroyed homes and businesses, leaving thousands of people to assess significant property damage and emotional trauma. In Pagosa Springs, Colorado, community members started the arduous task of removing mud and debris from their properties.

More than 20 trillion gallons of rain have fallen on the Four Corners states and Nevada in the past two weeks, according to calculations by former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chief scientist Ryan Maue. These historic rainfall totals have saturated the dry landscape where Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah meet. Although the skies began clearing on Tuesday, flood risks remained high as massive volumes of water moved through the terrain.

Also read Heavy Flooding from El Niño Rains Forces Evacuations in Southwest

Damage Assessments in Colorado Communities

Jack Ellis, a retired school teacher in Pagosa Springs, surveyed the damage along the San Juan River after the town experienced two rounds of severe flooding in recent weeks. Ellis described the situation as a disaster, particularly for residents in low-lying areas, noting that digging out would be the primary solution for recovery. Officials in the area estimated that cleanup and repairs could take weeks or more. Walkways and bridges in the region collapsed or suffered heavy damage, complicating transportation and access for affected residents.

Willow Bradner, a resident of Durango, approximately 60 miles west of Pagosa Springs, faced similar devastation. Her ranch-style home was surrounded by about 2 feet of mud after nearly 5 feet of water from the overflowing Junction Creek poured inside. Bradner noted that her basement had become a soup bowl, a feature that had been a selling point when she purchased the property in 2024. She and her husband, who run a small custom closet and storage business, had been told they were outside the flood zone when asking about flood insurance, leaving them without coverage for the damage.

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Election Day Adjustments and Human Toll

The widespread flooding disrupted civic activities across multiple states. Some communities in Colorado and Utah made alternative Election Day voting plans because of the flooding. In Florida, downpours swamped parts of the state, leading to changes in polling places in at least eight counties. Governor Ron DeSantis issued an emergency declaration to address the issues caused by the weather. While hundreds of evacuees were returning home, swift-water rescue teams remained busy managing the residual dangers of the floodwaters.

Tragic outcomes were confirmed as authorities investigated the human toll of the storm. One person died in the floodwaters, and police suspect a second death was weather-related. The loss of life and property has created a sense of overwhelming uncertainty for many families. Bradner mentioned that the majority of her savings was in the house, and despite being offered a place to stay through the end of the year, she and her teenage daughter faced the difficult task of rebuilding their lives.

State Responses and Financial Relief Appeals

State and local officials are coordinating responses to the disaster while residents appeal for federal assistance. Jack Ellis expressed hope that the federal government would provide help, emphasizing that taxpayers contribute to national support systems during crises. He acknowledged that Colorado is a blue state but argued that mutual aid is essential regardless of political affiliation. The request for aid highlights the financial strain placed on individuals who lack adequate insurance or savings to recover from such catastrophic events.

In Durango, Willow Bradner received offers of help from countless strangers armed with shovels. The community response demonstrated a strong spirit of solidarity, but the long-term financial impact remains a concern. Bradner stated that they have to dig deep and rebuild, underscoring the personal resilience required to recover from the flooding. The situation in Durango reflects the broader challenges faced by homeowners across the region who must navigate insurance claims, repairs, and potential displacement.

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River Crests and Recession Timelines in New Mexico

Officials in New Mexico's San Juan County reported that major rivers have reached their peak levels after a series of evacuations. The San Juan, Animas, and La Plata rivers have all crested, according to the agency posting online on Tuesday. Officials stated that none of the rivers are below flood stage but will continue to recede over the next 24 to 48 hours. This timeline indicates that while the immediate danger of rising waters has passed, floodwaters will remain a hazard for several days.

The receding waters present new challenges as communities move from rescue to recovery. The prolonged presence of floodwater can cause additional structural damage and create health hazards. Residents must wait for the waters to fully retreat before beginning safe cleanup operations. The coordination between state officials, federal agencies, and local volunteers will be critical in supporting the affected populations in Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah as they navigate the aftermath of this historic weather event.