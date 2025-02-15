Southeast Asian Smartphone Markets Thrive in 2024

The Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia all saw significant growth in their smartphone markets in 2024, fueled by affordable devices, economic recovery, and the expanding adoption of 5G technology.

The Philippines' smartphone market experienced significant growth in 2024, reaching nearly 18 million units sold, a 6.1 percent increase compared to the previous year. This growth was attributed to steady economic progress and the availability of budget-friendly smartphones, despite challenges such as a weakening peso and weather disruptions. Over half of the shipments were priced under $100, with Transsion (Infinix, Tecno, and Itel) dominating this segment, selling over 4.8 million units.

This dominance resulted in a decline in the average selling price (ASP) from $192 in 2023 to $179 in 2024. Although fourth-quarter 2024 shipments declined by 11.8 percent year-over-year due to early product launches, the holiday season still fueled strong demand, leading to nearly 5 million units sold, making it the most active quarter of the year. Meanwhile, Thailand's smartphone market also witnessed a strong rebound in 2024, growing 17.1 percent year-over-year to reach 16.9 million units sold. This growth was driven by entry-level models, financing programs, and aggressive vendor strategies. The fourth quarter of 2024 saw a 27 percent year-over-year surge in shipments to 4.7 million units, primarily driven by mass-market, budget-friendly smartphones. The entry-level segment ($200) captured a significant 56.9 percent of the market share, while the premium segment ($1,000+) shrunk to 9 percent. The average selling price dropped by 7.5 percent to $336. The adoption of 5G technology increased to 45.6 percent, fueled by lower prices and wider availability of budget-friendly 5G models. Indonesia's smartphone market also saw considerable growth in 2024, reaching nearly 40 million units sold, a 15.5 percent increase compared to the previous year. This recovery was driven by ultra-low-end models ($100) and affordable 5G devices. The fourth quarter of 2024 witnessed a 9.6 percent year-over-year increase in shipments, although quarter-over-quarter growth remained flat at -0.2 percent as economic concerns began to impact demand. The mid-range segment ($200–$600) experienced a 24.9 percent year-over-year growth, led by OPPO, while premium smartphones ($600+) faced a 9.2 percent decline, attributed to the ban on the iPhone 16. 5G adoption surged to 25.8 percent, up from 17.1 percent in 2023, with Samsung leading the market and OPPO rapidly closing the gap. The average selling price (ASP) remained stable at $195, while the 5G ASP dropped by 20.4 percent to $441.





