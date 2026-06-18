Southbound Lane of Bunawan Bridge 2 Closed for Three‑Month Rehabilitation

Davao City's transport office has closed the southbound section of Bunawan Bridge 2 from June 17 to August 16 2026 for major repair work, directing two‑way traffic onto Bunawan Bridge 1 and advising drivers to follow traffic advisories and consider detours to avoid congestion.

The City Transport and Traffic Management Office of Davao City announced on June 17 2026 that the southbound lane of Bunawan Bridge 2 on Daang Maharlika Highway will be closed for a three month period ending on August 16 2026.

The closure is part of a scheduled rehabilitation program that includes partial replacement of the deck slab, installation of carbon fiber sheets on the bridge girders, repainting of the structure and the application of reflectorized thermoplastic pavement markings. The work follows City Ordinance number 0268-26 series of 2026 and aligns with a national directive from President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. to keep major roadways safe and functional.

During the closure Bunawan Bridge 1, which carries northbound traffic, will be converted to a two‑way corridor to maintain vehicular movement across the Maharlika Highway. The transport agency warned that this temporary arrangement is likely to generate delays, especially during peak travel periods, and urged motorists to obey the newly implemented traffic schemes and to seek alternative routes whenever possible





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Bunawan Bridge 2 Daang Maharlika Highway Road Rehabilitation Traffic Management Davao City

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