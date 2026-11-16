South Korea President Lee Jae Myung Proposes AI and Creative Industries Initiatives at ASEAN-South Korea Summit

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung proposed the ASEAN-Korea AI Companionship Initiative and the ASEAN-Korea Cultural and Creative Industries Initiative at the ASEAN-South Korea Summit in Pasay City. President Ferdinand Marcos welcomed continued cooperation under the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Plan of Action 2026-2030.

South Korea n President Lee Jae Myung on Monday proposed two new initiatives covering artificial intelligence and the creative industries during the ASEAN - South Korea Summit in Pasay City.

The proposals are the ASEAN-Korea AI Companionship Initiative and the ASEAN-Korea Cultural and Creative Industries Initiative. Lee said the Republic of Korea will take the lead in ensuring that everyone can share in the benefits of AI development and that the cultural creativity of ASEAN youth leads to new opportunities. The South Korean president made the statement during his address at the summit, which brought together leaders from ASEAN member states and South Korea.

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Marcos Outlines ASEAN South Korea Plan of Action

As 2026 ASEAN chair, President Ferdinand Marcos said the regional bloc is looking forward to continued cooperation with South Korea in upholding international law and advancing an open, inclusive, and peaceful region. Marcos said the cooperation is now guided by the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Plan of Action 2026-2030. He said the plan encompasses collaborative efforts in maritime safety and security and in strengthening energy security in the Southeast Asian region.

It also recognizes the vital role of artificial intelligence in advancing digital cooperation, he said. Marcos also cited the steadfast partnership in health and in technical and vocational education and training. ASEAN and South Korea established sectoral dialogue relations in 1989. South Korea was accorded full Dialogue Partner status in 1991.

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The summit in Pasay City is part of the broader ASEAN meetings hosted by the Philippines as the 2026 ASEAN chair. The two proposed initiatives reflect South Korea's push to deepen engagement with Southeast Asia on emerging technologies and creative fields. The AI Companionship Initiative aims to promote cooperation on artificial intelligence development and ensure its benefits are widely shared.

AI And Creative Industries Drive New Initiatives

The Cultural and Creative Industries Initiative seeks to harness the creativity of ASEAN youth and open new opportunities in the creative sector. Lee's remarks highlighted South Korea's commitment to leading these efforts together with ASEAN member states. Marcos welcomed the proposals and stressed the importance of the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Plan of Action 2026-2030 in guiding the partnership. The plan covers maritime safety and security, energy security, digital cooperation through AI, health, and technical and vocational education and training.

The leaders' statements came during the ASEAN-South Korea Summit, one of several summit meetings held during the Philippines' ASEAN chairmanship year. The summit also followed the arrival of other regional leaders, including Japan Prime Minister Takaichi, for the 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings. South Korea's ties with ASEAN date back to 1989, when the two sides established sectoral dialogue relations. Full Dialogue Partner status followed in 1991, paving the way for deeper cooperation across political, economic, and socio-cultural pillars.

Leaders Emphasize International Law And Peaceful Region

The new initiatives proposed by Lee build on that long-standing relationship and focus on future-oriented areas such as AI and creative industries. Both leaders underscored the importance of international law and an open, inclusive, and peaceful region in their remarks. The summit serves as a platform for ASEAN and South Korea to review progress and set directions for cooperation under the current plan of action.

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With the 2026-2030 plan in place, the two sides are expected to pursue concrete programs in the priority areas identified by Marcos and Lee.