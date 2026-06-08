South Korean President Lee Jae‑Myung Unveils Economic and Technological Vision After One‑Year Milestone

At a press event marking his first year in office, President Lee Jae‑Myung outlined plans to redistribute profits from the booming semiconductor sector, accelerate nationwide artificial intelligence integration, and position South Korea as a premier defense partner while addressing inflationary pressures from global disruptions.

During a press conference held at the National Assembly in Seoul on Monday, South Korea n President Lee Jae‑Myung marked a significant milestone: one year since taking the oath of office.

In his address, the president outlined a series of ambitious initiatives aimed at reshaping the nation's economic landscape, boosting its technological prowess, and reinforcing its role on the global stage. A central theme of Lee's speech was the equitable distribution of the remarkable gains realized by the semiconductor industry, which has seen groundbreaking profitability in a world increasingly driven by artificial intelligence applications.

Lee emphasized that while corporate earnings growth and windfall tax contributions are distinct, a meaningful dialogue must persist regarding how society can share in the dividends generated by flourishing companies such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. He acknowledged that the sector's successes have propelled global demand for memory chips, yet stressed the importance of ensuring that workers and other stakeholders receive a fair share of the benefits.

The president remarked that the resulting policy proposals could potentially balance the risk of diminishing industrial competitiveness with the opportunity to reimagine South Korea's long‑term growth strategy. To harness the surplus tax revenues generated by semiconductor firms, Lee announced that the administration will soon roll out a large‑scale investment project, though details remain forthcoming. The government's goal is to efficiently channel these funds into public and private initiatives that promote innovation and social welfare.

Lee also reiterated the nation's pledge to become the first country to fully integrate artificial intelligence across all industrial sectors, positioning South Korea as a global leader in AI-enabled technologies. On matters of national defense, the president highlighted South Korea's leadership ambition: to become the go‑to partner for other countries seeking to achieve self‑reliance in critical defense capabilities. This pledge aligns with Lee's broader security strategy, underscored by recent tensions that necessitated a firm domestic defense posture.

When queried about the economic repercussions of international events such as the war in the Middle East, Lee acknowledged rising price pressures across the country. He noted that although inflation has intensified due to external shocks, the overall impact on South Korea's economy is expected to remain stable, mitigating immediate crisis concerns.

The president concluded by reaffirming his commitment to prudent fiscal stewardship and sustainable growth, underlining the government's role in guiding the nation through a period of rapid technological change and global economic volatility. In summary, President Lee Jae‑Myung's message combined fiscal responsibility with bold technological ambition, signaling his administration's readiness to capitalize on the semiconductor revolution while ensuring inclusive benefits for all South Koreans.

His forthcoming policies will aim to harness AI's potential, shore up defense self‑sufficiency, and create a resilient, equitable economy capable of weathering the challenges ahead





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