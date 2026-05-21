South Korean Police Seek Arrest Warrant Against YouTuber for False Information About Actor Kim Soo Hyun

South Korean police are seeking an arrest warrant against Kim Se Ui, head of the YouTube channel HoverLab, for allegedly spreading false information about actor Kim Soo Hyun regarding his relationship with actress Kim Sae Ron, who was found dead in February. Kim Se Ui presented fabricated evidence to support his claims that Kim Soo Hyun dated the late actress when she was underage, although the actor denies this.

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun , embroiled in controversy over his relationship with actress Kim Sae Ron, speaks during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, March 31, 2025.

A South Korean police is seeking an arrest warrant against a YouTube channel operator, Kim Se Ui, for allegedly spreading false information about actor Kim Soo Hyun. The operator presented fabricated evidence to support his claims that Kim Soo Hyun dated the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. In November 2025, the National Forensic Service said it could not confirm whether AI was used to alter the audio.

The Korea Times said suspicions had already emerged last year that the voice recording had been edited. The case involves the allegedly manipulated text messages between the two actors





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Korean Police Kim Soo Hyun Controversy Relationship With Kim Sae Ron Allegedly False Information Investigation Charges AI Manipulation Text Messages Manipulation Altered Materials Investigation With Kim Sae Ron's Family And Ho Role In Kim Sae Ron's Death

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lawmaker blames coordination and right-of-way issues for delays in North-South Commuter Railway projectPampanga 1st Dist. Rep. Carmelo Lazatin Jr. attributed the delays in the NSCR Angeles Station and related transport infrastructure to delays caused by right-of-way and coordination issues. The NSCR is a flagship railway project aimed at improving mass transit and regional connectivity across Luzon.

Read more »

AI startups dominate South Summit Madrid 2026 finalistsArtificial intelligence-driven startups dominated the finalists of South Summit Madrid 2026’s Startup Competition, with Singapore among the Asian markets represented in what organizers called the event’s most international edition yet.

Read more »

Samsung Electronics Workers Go on Strike, Threatening South Korea's Economy, and Causing Global Chip Supply WoesSamsung Electronics workers have announced a strike due to disagreements over bonus payments, which could impact the South Korean economy significantly and lead to global chip supply shortages.

Read more »

Budget chief vows to block misuse of public funds, speed up service deliveryDepartment of Budget and Management Secretary Kim Robert De Leon vowed on Wednesday that the agency will not allow any misuse of public funds in his first

Read more »