South Korea Votes in Local Elections Seen as Referendum on President Lee's First Year

South Koreans vote in local elections expected to boost President Lee Jae Myung's Democratic Party, in a contest that tests his mandate and the opposition's recovery from the Yoon Suk Yeol scandal.

South Koreans head to the polls on Wednesday for local elections that are expected to bolster the ruling Democratic Party of President Lee Jae Myung .

This is the first nationwide ballot since his snap presidential election victory last year, and it is widely seen as a referendum on his first year in office. Voters will choose mayors and governors in 16 cities and provinces, with the outcome likely to reshape the political landscape. The election is also a test for the conservative People Power Party, which has been reeling from the fallout of former President Yoon Suk Yeols failed martial law bid in 2024.

Analysts suggest that the key question is not whether the Democratic Party wins many places, but the margin of victory. If the party wins both Seoul and Busan, it could be considered a landslide.

However, failing to capture Seoul, or even losing Busan, might temper claims of a sweeping victory even if the party secures other regions. Polls indicate that President Lee enjoys high approval ratings, largely due to his pragmatic focus on economic issues, corporate governance reforms, and a stock market rally that has pushed the KOSPI to repeated records. Government spending has also helped offset high energy prices.

Critics, however, argue that his administration has struggled to contain housing prices and accuse him of using the courts and parliament to shield himself and allies from criminal investigations. A decisive Democratic Party victory would strengthen Lees mandate to continue pro-market, activist fiscal policies and his conciliatory diplomatic approach toward North Korea. Nonetheless, analysts do not anticipate major policy shifts after the vote.

Jeremy Chan of Eurasia Group notes that President Lee is likely to prioritize economic management, market-friendly reforms, and energy-price relief while avoiding measures that could unsettle investors. Alongside the local elections, fourteen parliamentary by-elections will be held. These contests feature high-profile candidates, including Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk in Pyeongtaek and former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon in Busans Buk-A district.

Their potential wins could bring two heavyweights into the National Assembly and influence jockeying for the next presidential election. The race in Busan Buk-A district is a litmus test for conservatives, reflecting divergent views on former President Yoons legacy.

Meanwhile, People Power Party gains would erode the Democratic Partys commanding majority in parliament. Former President Yoon, who is from the People Power Party, was sentenced to life in prison in February for masterminding an insurrection and faces additional trials. This scandal has deepened divisions within the conservative camp. The National Election Commission reported that 23.5% of the electorate voted early last week, the highest advance voting rate for local elections.

President Lees party already controls the presidency and parliament, and a strong showing on Wednesday would give the Democratic Party its greatest concentration of political power since 2020. Currently, the People Power Party controls 12 of the 16 local governments, but analysts expect it to lose many of them. According to Gallup Korea polling in May, President Lees approval rating stands at 64%, with support for the Democratic Party at 45% and the People Power Party at 22%.

The local elections will test whether the Democratic Party can consolidate its power and whether the conservatives can begin to recover from their recent setbacks. The results will have implications for South Koreas economic policies, inter-Korean relations, and the political dynamics leading up to the next presidential election. With the possibility of a strong El Nino looming, climate change is expected to exacerbate its effects, adding urgency to environmental policies that may be influenced by election outcomes.

The new administrations focus on energy-price relief and sustainable growth will be closely watched. The vote also highlights the countrys democratic resilience, with high voter turnout indicating civic engagement. The Democratic Partys success could embolden President Lee to pursue more ambitious reforms, while a narrow victory might slow his agenda. The opposition, struggling to find its footing, may shift its strategy after this electoral test.

Overall, Wednesdays elections are a critical juncture for South Korea, with potential ripple effects across Northeast Asia





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