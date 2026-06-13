South Korea Topples Vietnam to Reach SEA Games Volleyball Finals, Await Chinese Taipei in Gold Medal Match

South Korea's women's volleyball team ended Vietnam's three-year reign at the SEA Games with a hard-fought semifinal victory. Led by veteran Lee Yelim's 19 points, the Koreans overcame a deficit in the final set to sweep the match and advance to the gold medal game against Chinese Taipei.

South Korea 's women's volleyball team demonstrated resilience and experience to dethrone Vietnam , ending their three-year reign at the SEA Games and advancing to the gold medal match against Chinese Taipei .

The match, a decisive semifinal, showcased the Koreans' composure under pressure, particularly in a tense third set where they erased a deficit to clinch the victory. Veterans Lee Yelim, Na Hyunsoo, and Kang Sowhi were pivotal, combining for a significant portion of the team's points and providing leadership in critical moments. The win propels South Korea, ranked 31st in the world, into the finals while Vietnam will contest the bronze medal match.

The contest was a rematch of the previous year's final, adding extra weight to the encounter. Vietnam, the defending champion, started strong in the third set, building a 20-18 advantage and looking to force a fourth set.

However, the Korean squad, unfazed by the pressure, launched a remarkable comeback. The turning point began with a powerful attack from Lee Yelim. Setter Dain Kim then took over, delivering two consecutive service aces to electrify her team and swing the momentum completely. Kim's clever setting continued, as she found Yelim again for another successful attack that broke through the Vietnamese defense, specifically against Nhu Anh Le, to secure a crucial 23-21 lead.

A subsequent attack error by Vietnam's Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, known as T4, gave Korea a match point at 24-21. Although Yelim's service error offered Vietnam a brief glimmer of hope, saving one match point, it was short-lived. Another infraction, again from Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, sealed the final point, granting South Korea a clean sweep victory.

This triumph marks another dominant performance for the Korean team, which has not lost a single set throughout the entire tournament, posting a perfect 5-0 record in the group stage. Individually, Lee Yelim was the standout scorer, amassing 19 points from 15 attacks, three service aces, and one block. The offensive support from Na Hyunsoo and Kang Sowhi, each contributing 14 points, was instrumental in maintaining consistent pressure on the Vietnamese defense.

The team's blend of veteran savvy and strategic execution proved too much for the defending champions, setting the stage for a finals showdown with Chinese Taipei





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Volleyball SEA Games South Korea Vietnam Semifinals Finals Chinese Taipei Lee Yelim Tran Thi Thanh Thuy Dain Kim

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ousted South Korean President Yoon given prison term for drone flights over PyongyangSEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol and his former defense minister were sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday in a case alleging Yoon ordered drone flights over Pyongyang in 2024 to heighten tensions with North Korea and justify declaring martial law at home.

Read more »

South Korea court sentences ex-President Yoon to 30-year jail term over drone incursionSEOUL — A South Korean court sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to 30 years in prison on Friday for charges linked to his ordering an incursion of military drones over North Korea to help create a pretext for his failed December 2024 martial law declaration. The Seoul Central District Court found Mr.

Read more »

South Korea's Ousted President and Ex-Defense Chief Sentenced to 30 Years in PrisonSouth Korea's ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol and his former defense chief were sentenced to 30 years in prison for ordering drone flights over Pyongyang to heighten tensions with North Korea.

Read more »

South Korea Secures Spot in 2026 Asian Volleyball Confederation Women's Cup FinalsSouth Korea dismantled defending champion Vietnam in straight sets to secure a spot in the finals of the 2026 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Women's Cup.

Read more »