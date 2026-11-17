South Korea is deploying extra personnel and stricter screening for the Suneung college entrance exam after an AI cheating confession. Cheaters could now face a 10-year ban and criminal complaints.

South Korea will deploy thousands of extra personnel to prevent cheating at college entrance exam sites this week and may introduce tougher penalties, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said Tuesday.

The announcement follows a confession on Sunday by an individual who cheated on the national tax accountant exam using artificial intelligence tools. That admission brought panic ahead of the college test. The exam, known as the Suneung, is held once a year and will bring much of South Korea to a standstill on Thursday to minimize distractions. It is widely seen as a ticket to well-paid jobs and even better marriage prospects.

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Stricter Inspection Measures For Students

About 550,000 students are expected to take the test. As a measure to detect phones that have not been handed over, an emergency alert will be sent before the exam begins, Han said at a press conference. Students will also be ordered to place their glasses on their desks so supervisors can verify they are not smart devices. We also strongly urge students to avoid wearing clothing with buttons wherever possible, Han said.

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Students will be asked to roll up both sleeves, and collars, buttons and other areas will also be checked to determine whether electronic devices, including miniature cameras, are concealed, she added. Those caught cheating could be banned from taking the Suneung for 10 years, up from the current one-year restriction, Han said. The government will also file criminal complaints over serious cases of cheating, including those involving smart devices.

In addition to the 75,000 supervisors deployed to 1,312 test centers nationwide, an additional 8,400 personnel will be deployed this year. You may feel nervous and intimidated by the unfamiliar atmosphere inside and outside examination centers and the stricter inspection procedures, Han said, addressing the 550,000 students who will take the Suneung.

Zero Tolerance Policy On Cheating

The extra staff are minimum safeguards designed to protect the value of the hard work you have put in over the years and to guarantee a fair competition in which everyone can hold their head high, she added. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Tuesday that authorities would adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards those caught cheating. As the saying goes, People may tolerate poverty, but they cannot tolerate unfairness, Lee said during an emergency meeting on the exam.

The fairness and credibility of the Suneung must never be undermined, he said, warning that for those caught cheating, the consequences will be extremely severe. South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that a high school student had filed a constitutional petition challenging the government's decision to hold the Suneung as scheduled. The student also requested an injunction to suspend the exam date pending a final ruling.

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Investigating AI Cheating Cases

At a meeting held Sunday, officials decided to investigate all suspected cases of cheating involving AI across national qualification examinations. The individual who confessed to cheating said he had photographed the exam questions with a miniature camera before using AI and checking the answers on his smartphone. Han said the government will define such cheating as a social evil.