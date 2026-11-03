South Korea Probes Leak of President Lee's Passport Data on VirusTotal

South Korea is investigating the online leak of passport details of President Lee Jae Myung and over 160 officials, reportedly uploaded to VirusTotal before his June Europe trip. The foreign ministry renewed passports, removed the data, and is working with police to determine how the information was disclosed.

South Korea is investigating an online leak of passport details belonging to President Lee Jae Myung and more than 160 other officials, a government minister said on Tuesday, after local media reported the data had been uploaded to a website in June.

The file contained personal details including passport numbers and dates of birth of the first couple and senior officials accompanying Lee on an overseas trip, according to KBS. It was reportedly uploaded to VirusTotal, a malware-scanning platform, ahead of Lee's June visit to Europe and remained accessible for nearly five months. It remains unclear who uploaded the file and why.

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Passports Renewed After Leak

The foreign ministry has since renewed the passports of all those affected, including Lee, and had the exposed information removed from the website, ministry spokesman Park Doo-soon told a news briefing on Tuesday.

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"The foreign ministry is now working with the National Police Agency and other agencies to determine how the information was leaked," he said. Park said the ministry was treating the incident as a data leak rather than a hacking attack, and was examining computers and email accounts used to prepare the presidential trip.

The comments came after KBS reported on Monday that passport details of 168 people, including Lee, his security officers and National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac, had been posted on a paid website in early June. According to KBS, the file was uploaded under the name passenger list days before Lee's June trip to Europe, which included visits to Belgium, Italy and France for a Group of Seven leaders' summit.

Officials Treat Case As Data Leak

The ministry said it viewed the case as a leak rather than a hacking incident and had asked relevant agencies to investigate as soon as it became aware of it. It is working with police and other authorities to determine how the information was disclosed, a spokesperson told a briefing.

The ministry also said it was carrying out technical inspections of computers and email accounts used in connection with Lee's trip, and had taken steps to have the information removed from the website and prevent further exposure. The leak was a serious matter that must not be taken lightly, Presidential Chief of Staff Lim Kwang-hyun told an emergency meeting on the breach, according to Lee's office.

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The incident has raised the need for a thorough investigation into how the leak occurred, the extent of the information exposed, and whether any actual harm had resulted, he said. South Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it was conducting a probe into the leak of personal information related to President Lee Jae Myung's June overseas trip and was taking steps to reissue passports for Lee, his wife and other affected officials.

North Korea says South fabricated mine blast, KCNA reports, in a separate development that was not related to the passport leak investigation. President Lee Jae Myung delivered a budget speech for 2027 at the National Assembly in the capital Seoul on Nov. 2, 2026, according to a photo caption. Lee also spoke during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, on October 31, 2025, according to a file photo from Yonhap via Reuters.

Investigation Continues Into Exposure

The investigation continues as authorities seek to determine how the sensitive data was exposed and whether any actual harm resulted from the leak.