South China Sea Code of Conduct Negotiations Reach 70 Percent Milestone

Philippine officials confirm that South China Sea Code of Conduct talks are 70 percent complete, with ASEAN and China aiming for a final agreement by 2026.

Foreign Assistant Secretary Dominic Xavier Imperial has confirmed that negotiations for a South China Sea Code of Conduct are approximately 70 percent complete. This disclosure occurred during a press briefing held on a Friday ahead of the main ASEAN Summit scheduled for November 15. The official statement provided the first concrete metric regarding the progress of the decadeslong diplomatic talks between member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and China.

Clarifying the 70 Percent Negotiation Progress

Dominic Xavier Imperial explicitly clarified that this 70 percent figure represents the overall substance of the negotiation process rather than a specific percentage of paragraphs approved in the draft agreement. He emphasized that 70 percent of the entire Code of Conduct package has already reached an agreed status among the concerned parties. This distinction is critical for understanding the complexity of the remaining diplomatic hurdles. The Philippine delegation views this level of completion as significant progress under the current Philippine chairmanship of the regional bloc.

Also read Philippines Says South China Sea Code of Conduct Talks Continue at 49th ASEAN Summit

However, Imperial noted that it remains uncertain whether the negotiators will be able to conclude the remaining discussions during this year. He stated that he could not preempt the final decisions of the Code of Conduct negotiators regarding the timeline for completion. This uncertainty stands in contrast to earlier statements from President Ferdinand Marcos, who had expressed a desire to finalize the agreement during the summit period.

Historical Context and Core Disputed Issues

The origins of the Code of Conduct trace back to 1992, when the Philippines first raised the proposal following Chinese incursions into its territorial waters. This diplomatic initiative eventually led to the 2002 nonbinding Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea between ASEAN and China. The current effort aims to transform that nonbinding declaration into a more robust and structured framework for regional stability.

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Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro previously identified four primary issues that remain outstanding in the negotiations. These core disputes include the legal binding nature of the final code, its specific geographic scope, its relationship with the existing 2002 declaration, and the precise terms of reference for implementation. The Philippines has consistently maintained that any proposed code must be fully consistent with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, known as UNCLOS.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Diplomatic Timelines

While the Philippines seeks alignment with international maritime law, China remains a central party in all discussions. The two sides agreed in 2023 to accelerate the negotiation process with the goal of finalizing the Code of Conduct by 2026. This timeline was established to provide a clear deadline for concluding the protracted talks that have spanned over three decades. Negotiators have been meeting on a monthly basis since January under the leadership of the Philippine chairmanship.

Analyst Chester Cablaza, president of the International Development and Security Cooperation think tank, argued that failure to finalize the agreement by the end of the year should not be viewed as a diplomatic failure. He stated that an unfinished Code of Conduct mirrors the inherent complexity of maintaining peace while Beijing continues to test maritime rules. Cablaza suggested that strategic patience is required to achieve lasting peace in the region's most dynamic waterways, regardless of which country holds the ASEAN chairmanship next year.

Strategic Implications and Future Security Posture

Don McLain Gill, a lecturer at De La Salle University and a nonresident fellow at the Stratbase ADR Institute, described the expectation of a year-end agreement as a shaky premise. He urged the Philippine government to focus on strengthening its defense capabilities and security posture while deepening cooperation with international partners. Gill emphasized the need for domestic cohesion to support these external security efforts.

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The unresolved nature of the Code of Conduct negotiations highlights the enduring tensions in the South China Sea. The nine-dash line claim by China continues to clash with the exclusive economic zone claims of ASEAN member states. As negotiations proceed, the focus remains on balancing diplomatic progress with the practical realities of maritime security. The outcome of these talks will significantly impact regional stability and international maritime law enforcement in the coming years.