ASEAN and China delay the South China Sea Code of Conduct to 2027. Key issues remain unresolved as tensions between the Philippines and Beijing escalate in contested waters.

The long-awaited Code of Conduct for the South China Sea remains incomplete as negotiations between Beijing and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( ASEAN) member states stall over several unresolved issues. While the diplomatic framework has been in development for over a decade, the final text has not yet been finalized due to persistent disagreements on core provisions. This delay highlights the ongoing complexities in managing maritime disputes across the region.

Historical Framework for Peaceful Resolution

The foundational agreement for these negotiations began with the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea. This initial document was designed to maintain peace in the disputed waters by establishing a commitment from all parties to seek peaceful resolutions for their maritime disputes. The declaration aimed to ensure regional stability through diplomatic engagement rather than military confrontation.

Also read Philippines DFA Secretary Defends South China Sea Code of Conduct Progress Under ASEAN Chairmanship

In 2011, the Guidelines for the Implementation of the Declaration further reinforced these principles. The text explicitly stated that concerned parties would resolve territorial and jurisdictional disputes without resorting to the threat or use of force. These resolutions were to be achieved through friendly consultations and negotiations by sovereign states directly involved, in accordance with internationally recognized legal principles.

The 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea served as a critical legal basis for these discussions. The convention established rules for high seas navigation and outlined national responsibilities for marine environment protection. It also provided the legal framework for the Philippines' case against China, which was filed in 2013 and won in July 2016. This tribunal ruling rejected China's nine-dash line claim, though Beijing continues to refuse recognition of the verdict.

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Negotiation Timeline and Current Stance

Formal discussions regarding the Code of Conduct began in 2018 when the first draft was established. Despite these efforts, the undersigned countries have failed to reach a consensus on the final agreement. The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs previously indicated that 80% of the Code of Conduct was completed, but salient issues remain to be settled between the parties.

Officials now project that the Code of Conduct is likely to be finished in 2027. This revised timeline departs from the original Department of Foreign Affairs goal to complete the process by 2026. The previous deadline was strategically chosen to coincide with the Philippines' chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Geopolitical Tensions and Regional Impact

Doubts have been raised regarding China's sincerity in establishing the Code of Conduct expeditiously. Observers point to recent aggressive and provocative acts in the West Philippine Sea as evidence of an expansion agenda. These actions include activities that conflict with the self-restraint practices agreed upon in the 2002 declaration, such as occupying uninhabited islands and reefs.

China is not the sole claimant in the South China Sea. Other nations with territorial claims include Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Brunei. The area known as the West Philippine Sea refers specifically to waters within the Philippines' 200-kilometer exclusive economic zone. Tensions have considerably risen during the term of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines.

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The current administration in Manila has made a stronger claim over its maritime territories compared to previous governments. This assertive stance has contributed to the breakdown in diplomatic consensus. The failure to finalize the Code of Conduct by 2027 signifies a significant setback for regional stability efforts and leaves the legal mechanisms for conflict resolution in a state of prolonged uncertainty.