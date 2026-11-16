South China Sea Code of Conduct Fails Finalization Amidst Milestone Disputes

Negotiations for the South China Sea Code of Conduct stall as ASEAN and China remain divided on key issues despite reaching 80 percent agreement on the draft text.

The anticipated failure to finalize the South China Sea Code of Conduct during the current diplomatic cycle was confirmed by experts and officials on Monday. Maritime law expert Jay Batongbacal stated that the outcome was expected due to several thorny milestone issues that remain difficult to resolve among the participating nations.

Batongbacal expressed that he had previously assessed there was a big chance negotiations would not be concluded during the Philippines' chairship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Despite Manila's strong push to complete the binding agreement under its leadership, the complex nature of the talks made this outcome foreseeable.

Also read ASEAN and China Reach 70% Progress on South China Sea Code of Conduct Amid Sticking Points

Milestone Issues Block Final Agreement

Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro announced on Sunday that negotiators had made substantial progress but remained deeply divided on key issues. These contentious points include the code's geographic scope, the precise definition of terms, and whether the final framework will be legally binding.

Lazaro reported that parties had reached provisional agreement on about 80 percent of the draft. This marks significant improvement from the roughly 50 percent agreement level when the Philippines assumed the ASEAN chairmanship earlier in the process.

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Expert Perspectives on Diplomatic Stalemate

Batongbacal noted that it was not surprising given that even within the different ministries of the different countries, they were aware of the possibility of failure. He emphasized that the same obstacles will still be there as the region moves forward.

The expert highlighted that what is called the milestone issues or threshold issues that are most difficult to resolve will still persist. These structural barriers have hindered the process for years, making any quick resolution unlikely in the immediate term.

ASEAN Continues Efforts Under New Leadership

Batongbacal said he would expect that ASEAN will continue to try to move the process forward next year. The association maintains its commitment to diplomatic engagement despite the current setbacks in finalizing the text.

ASEAN and China pledged in 2002 to come up with a Code of Conduct on the South China Sea. This framework seeks to prevent conflict through diplomatic means but it has remained elusive due to slow progress and persistent disagreements.

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Impact on Regional Stability and Future Talks

The failure to finalize the agreement leaves the South China Sea region without a new binding conflict prevention mechanism. This situation continues to fuel tensions among claimant states and external powers operating in the disputed waters.

While the draft has improved from 50 percent to 80 percent agreement, the remaining 20 percent covers the most critical aspects of sovereignty and legal enforcement. These unresolved elements are likely to dominate diplomatic discussions in the coming year.

Manila's efforts to leverage its chairmanship to secure a binding agreement have thus far fallen short of their primary goal. However, the progress made demonstrates a willingness among parties to engage, even if a final deal remains out of reach.

Observers note that the path to a comprehensive code requires addressing the fundamental differences in national interests. Until these core disputes are settled, the South China Sea will remain a zone of significant geopolitical uncertainty and potential conflict.