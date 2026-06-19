South Africa, Czech Republic Draw in World Cup Group Stage

Teboho Mokoena's penalty goal in the 83rd minute gave South Africa a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in the second Group A match of the World Cup.

Teboho Mokoena 's goal from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute gave South Africa a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in the second Group A match of the World Cup for both sides on Thursday afternoon in Atlanta.

The penalty, given after a handball in the 18-yard box by Pavel Sulc, was buried into the lower-left corner by Mokoena for his 10th international goal, with Czech keeper Matej Kovar diving the opposite way. It was heartbreak for the Czech Republic, which led for over 77 minutes after a sixth-minute goal from Michal Sadilek. They came within minutes of their first World Cup win since 2006.

Both teams had chances at a winner in stoppage time, with Lukas Provod's shot going a few feet wide of the goal for the Czech Republic while South Africa's Evidence Makgopa got loose in the box and uncorked a shot right at Kovar. Although South Africa didn't put their first shot on net until the 74th minute, they finished with a 4-3 shots-on-goal advantage, were up 17-14 in total shots and held 60% of the possession.

South Africa (0-1-1, 1 point) have never advanced past the group stage, and the Czech Republic (0-1-1, 1 point) haven't made the knockout stage since 1990. Wins will be key on their final matchday of the group stage Wednesday against South Korea and Mexico, respectively, in order to advance.

With the draw, the winner of Thursday night's match between South Korea and Mexico would clinch first place in Group A. Sadilek's second international goal in his 37th appearance for the Czech Republic was the fastest in this World Cup so far (5 minutes, 8 seconds). Adam Hlozek chased down a long throw-in down the sideline and sent in a cross on a perfectly placed rolling ball to Alexandr Sojka, who tapped the ball ahead to Sadilek for a clean look at goal, which he buried.

The Czech Republic had a few prime chances to double their lead in the opening minutes of the second half, but were denied by Ronwen Williams' only two saves of the match. South Africa, down two starters who were suspended due to red cards in the opening match vs. Mexico, will be down another starter for its group-stage finale vs. South Korea as Mokoena picked up his second yellow card in as many matches





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