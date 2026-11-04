Sotto files resolution seeking rules on prolonged absent senators

Senate President Pro Tempore Vicente Sotto III filed Senate Resolution No. 751 to institutionalize rules on prolonged unauthorized absences, citing a policy gap and complaints before the ethics committee.

Senate President Pro Tempore Vicente Sotto III has filed Senate Resolution No. 751 seeking clearer rules to address senators who remain absent from their duties for extended periods without authorization.

He said prolonged absenteeism undermines public accountability and wastes taxpayers money. The resolution was filed on Oct. 27. It urges the Senate Committee on Rules to review existing regulations and establish mechanisms for addressing prolonged unauthorized absences among Senate members. Sotto chairs the Senate committee on ethics.

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Sotto said the measure responds to a gap in the chambers existing rules, particularly when a senators extended absence affects the performance of legislative functions. He cited previous complaints referred to his committee, saying there is no provision in Senate rules on how to resolve the issue.

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Resolution on Senator Absences

In the resolution, Sotto said: As public servants elected by the Filipino people and whose salaries and allowances are derived from the taxes they have paid, we owe it to them to perform our duties with diligence and to represent them in the legislative framework. He invoked the constitutional principle that public office is a public trust, stressing that government officials must remain accountable to the people and discharge their responsibilities with utmost responsibility, integrity, loyalty and efficiency.

Sotto noted that prolonged absenteeism and alleged neglect of duty had become matters of public concern, with complaints against some senators already filed before the chambers Committee on Ethics. He said such absenteeism and neglect of duty is deemed a waste of taxpayer funds and has caused public clamor over the past months.

The proposed resolution states: There is a policy gap as regards the possible sanction on a member of the Senate with prolonged unauthorized absence rendering them unable to participate in major legislative functions. It adds: There is a need to revisit the current Rules of the Senate to study the best possible approach as regards the issue of prolonged unauthorized absence of the members of the Senate with the view of ensuring highest standards of public service commensurate to the trust reposed by the electorate.

Constitutional Standard for Public Office

Sotto also quoted the Constitution: No less than the 1987 Constitution has pronounced that public office is public trust and that all public officials and employees must at all times be accountable to the people they serve and must serve with utmost responsibility, integrity, loyalty, and efficiency. The resolution says: Now, therefore, be it resolved, as it hereby resolved by the Senate of the Philippines, to recommend before the Committee on Rules to institutionalize addressing the prolonged unauthorized absence of members of the Senate.

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At least two senators have been absent from their legislative duties as well as their duties as senator-judges in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte. Senator Dela Rosa has been out of public view due to a pending International Criminal Court warrant of arrest against him. Senator Legarda is under extended medical leave abroad due to a lung illness. The resolution seeks to ensure that senators meet the standards of public service expected of them.

Sotto said the Senate must revisit its rules to determine the appropriate response to prolonged unauthorized absences. He stressed that public accountability and the proper use of taxpayer funds are central to the measure.