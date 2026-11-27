Sony's adoption program returns retired Aibo robots to hospitals and care facilities, offering therapeutic companionship to patients and staff while preserving the legacy of the iconic robotic pet.

Sony Group Corp. has expanded its initiative to repurpose retired Aibo robotic dogs, distributing these advanced machines to hospitals and care facilities across Japan. The program, known as an adoption scheme, ensures that beloved robots no longer in production find new purpose in providing comfort to patients and medical staff. This effort transforms obsolete technology into a source of therapeutic value, bridging the gap between corporate history and modern healthcare needs.

Retired Robots Find New Life In Care

Originally launched in 1999, the Aibo robotic dog became a cultural phenomenon before production ceased and inventory sold out. Sony officials now collect these units from owners who voluntarily donate them through a specific adoption program. Once retrieved, the robots undergo comprehensive repairs and technological upgrades at Sony facilities before being deployed to their next destinations. Yoshiyuki Katsuno, a Sony official overseeing the program, notes that owners often view their retired pets as children, making the donation process an emotional but meaningful farewell.

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Advanced Sensors Create Emotional Connection

The Aibo units are equipped with sophisticated sensors, digital cameras, and complex software designed to simulate canine behavior. The robots can recognize their owner's face, remember their name, and navigate their surroundings with surprising accuracy. By responding to physical interaction with happy movements, head tilts, and ear twitches, the machines create a convincing illusion of personality. They can also monitor their own mechanical status and even take snapshots, adding a layer of utility to their companion-like functions.

Medical Staff And Patients Benefit

Hospitals are reporting positive outcomes from integrating Aibo into patient care routines. At St. Marianna University School of Medicine in Kawasaki, Dr. Manabu Komori of the otolaryngology department observed the robot helping to ease long waiting times for visiting patients. The presence of the robot dog also proved effective in encouraging reluctant children to undergo ear, nose, and throat examinations. While the hospital also utilizes real dogs, the robotic alternative offers consistent companionship without the need for food, extensive care, or management of temperamental behavior.

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Cultural Value Of Kawaii Technology

The success of this initiative reflects the broader Japanese cultural appreciation for kawaii, or cute, aesthetics. In this societal context, cuteness is not viewed as weakness but as a trait that fosters harmony and communication. Jerry Wang, Executive Chairman of FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem, a U.S. firm specializing in industrial patrol robots, acknowledged the unique market position of Aibo. He noted that while his company offers more formidable robotic designs, the emotional appeal of a cute companion remains highly desirable for those seeking a soulmate-like connection.

Fostering Social Interaction In Hospitals

Beyond direct patient interaction, the robots serve as social catalysts within medical environments. Yoshiyuki Katsuno explained that Aibo encourages conversation among staff and visitors, providing a morale boost during demanding shifts. The robots act as a focal point for positive engagement, helping tired souls to regain their spirits. By combining nostalgic value with modern engineering, Sony has created a sustainable loop where retired products continue to generate human connection and well-being in clinical settings.