Song Yadong Impresses with Quick Guillotine Submission at UFC Macau

Song Yadong submitted former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo with a guillotine choke in the second round at UFC Macau. The Chinese bantamweight expressed surprise at the quick tap and pride in finally executing Team Alpha Male's signature move in a fight. Urijah Faber praised Song as the gym's top fighter.

Song Yadong delivered a stunning performance at UFC Macau, submitting former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo with a guillotine choke in the second round. The Chinese bantamweight contender, known for his grappling prowess, admitted he was surprised by how quickly the tap came.

During the post-fight press conference, Song stated that he knew Figueiredo was a very good grappler, but he did not expect him to tap so quickly. He explained that he did not use his full power, just a little twist, and Figueiredo tapped, making the victory feel easy. The finish came after Song stuffed a desperate takedown attempt from Figueiredo and locked in the tight guillotine, forcing the former champion to surrender.

The 28-year-old bantamweight star was most proud of finally landing a signature Team Alpha Male weapon on the big stage, the guillotine choke. He told reporters that he does it a lot in sparring but finally executed it in a fight, and he felt proud of himself. For Team Alpha Male founder Urijah Faber, the performance proved that Song is fully capable of carrying the torch for the legendary Sacramento-based gym.

Faber said that Song is continuing the lineage, and the bar is getting higher, with Song at the top of the heap right now. This victory marks a spectacular bounce-back for Song, who had suffered a loss in his previous outing. The win at Galaxy Arena not only showcased his grappling improvements but also his ability to finish a high-level opponent. Song's guillotine choke was a thing of beauty, demonstrating his technical growth and confidence in his submission game.

The Chinese fighter has been training at Team Alpha Male for years, and his development under Faber has been evident. With this win, Song likely moves closer to a title shot in the bantamweight division. The division is stacked with talent, but Song's performance against a former champion like Figueiredo sends a strong message. Figueiredo, who moved up to bantamweight after losing his flyweight title, was expected to be a tough test for Song.

However, Song made it look easy, dominating the grappling exchanges and securing the submission. The fight was a crucial step for Song, who has been working his way up the rankings. His ability to finish a dangerous opponent like Figueiredo shows that he belongs among the elite. The guillotine choke is a high-percentage submission for Song, and he used it perfectly to capitalize on Figueiredo's mistake.

Song's accuracy in setting up the submission was impressive, as he patiently waited for the right moment to strike. The crowd at Galaxy Arena erupted as Figueiredo tapped, celebrating a hometown hero. Song's performance has generated buzz among MMA fans and analysts, with many calling for a top-five opponent next. The bantamweight division is deep, but Song's skills are rising rapidly.

He has the potential to become the first Chinese UFC champion. With his grappling, striking, and fight IQ, Song is a well-rounded threat. The guillotine choke victory is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft. Song's journey from Harbin, China, to the UFC stage is inspiring, and he continues to represent his country with pride.

The win over Figueiredo is a milestone in his career, and he is now eyeing bigger challenges. Song's next fight could be against a top contender like Petr Yan or Cory Sandhagen, both of whom are tough tests.

However, Song shown he can hang with the best. The future looks bright for the Chinese bantamweight star. His growth since joining Team Alpha Male has been phenomenal, and he credit his coaches and teammates for his success. Song's work ethic is unmatched, and he continuously seeks to improve.

The guillotine choke is now a proven weapon in his arsenal, and opponents will have to respect it. Song's victory over Figueiredo is a statement to the division that he is a legitimate title contender. The bantamweight title picture is becoming crowded, but Song's win puts him in the conversation. With his youth and potential, Song has time to climb to the top.

The UFC Macau event was a success, and Song's performance was a highlight. The Chinese MMA scene is growing, and Song is leading the charge. His humility and skill make him a fan favorite. As he continues to evolve, Song Yadong could become a household name in the sport.

The guillotine choke that finished Figueiredo will be remembered as one of the best submissions of the year. Song's confidence is soaring, and he is ready for whatever comes next





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