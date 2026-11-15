Song Minhyuk Wins 108Philippine Open with Record-Breaking Performance

South Korean golfer Song Minhyuk secures the 108Philippine Open title, while Pavit Tangkamolprasert claims the Asian Tour Order of Merit in a decisive finale.

South Korean professional golfer Song Minhyuk dominated the 108Philippine Open presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, securing the championship title on Sunday, November 15, 2026. Competing at the Masters Course of the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Song demonstrated superior consistency over the final two days to maintain his commanding position at the top of the leaderboard.

Song Minhyuk Clinches Championship Victory

Song Minhyuk finished the tournament with a total score of 265, which stands at 15-under par for the four-day event. He protected a seven-stroke lead entering the final round, allowing him to match par on Sunday without facing significant pressure from the rest of the field. This victory marks his second title on the Asian Tour calendar, reinforcing his status as a rising force in international golf.

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The $1 million prize purse was awarded entirely to Song Minhyuk, who capitalized on a remarkable performance during the first 36 holes. His surge began in the second round, where he carded a 10-under-par 62. This aggressive play created a substantial gap that his competitors could not bridge, even as the tournament progressed into the final stages.

Competitors Fall Short in Final Rounds

A large group of golfers finished in joint second place with a total score of 272. The contenders included Song's compatriots Jung Jaehyun, Wang Jeunghun, Kim Minkyu, and Ham Jengwoo. They were joined by Thai players Rattanon Wannasrichan and Sarit Suwannarut. This cluster of five players missed the winning mark by seven strokes, highlighting the depth of Song's advantage.

Another group of three golfers tied for third place with a score of 273. Among them was Filipino golfer Sean Ramos, who had briefly challenged Song earlier in the tournament. Ramos played the front nine of the final round with intensity, closing the gap to just six strokes behind the leader. However, his bid to make a late charge was halted by a costly error.

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Ramos hit a tee shot into the water on the 10th hole, resulting in a double bogey that effectively ended his chances of a podium finish. Despite this setback, Ramos finished solo second in the final standings after holding a solitary second-place position heading into the final round. His performance kept him in the conversation for most of the event before the crucial error.

Australian Travis Smyth Completes Top Five

Australian golfer Travis Smyth rounded out the top five competitors with a total score of 275. He finished in a joint 12th place during the final day of play. Smyth had mounted a late-run effort to climb the leaderboard but fell short of the leaders. His final standing secured a strong finish to his season on the Asian Tour.

The final leaderboard featured 132 players who started the tournament. The margin between the winner and the rest of the field was significant, with the closest competitors finishing seven strokes back. This result underscores the dominance displayed by Song Minhyuk throughout the week-long event.

Pavit Tangkamolprasert Secures Order of Merit

While Song Minhyuk took home the championship trophy, Thai veteran Pavit Tangkamolprasert secured the overarching Asian Tour Order of Merit. The Order of Merit determines the season champion based on cumulative points earned across all tournament legs. Tangkamolprasert finished the event in joint 41st place, which was sufficient to preserve his points lead.

Tangkamolprasert entered the final round with 1,373.67 points. This total kept him ahead of his closest rival, Travis Smyth of Australia, who held 1,225.99 points. The gap in points ensured that even a mediocre performance by the Thai player would not threaten his first career Order of Merit title. The Asian Tour season concluded with the 108Philippine Open as its final event.

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This victory marks the fifth time a Thai player has won the Order of Merit in the history of the Asian Tour. The 37-year-old golfer described the achievement as a dream come true after two decades in professional golf. He noted that it took him nearly eight years to win a single Asian Tour event before this season.

Song Minhyuk Rises to Stardom at Age 22

Song Minhyuk's victory elevates his standing in the golf world at just 22 years of age. He previously earned the title of 2024 Rookie of the Year in the Korean Professional Golfers Association. His performance at the 108Philippine Open adds 1,125 points to his career tally. This result has propelled him from the 12th position to the podium in the Order of Merit race.

Song expressed surprise at his victory in an interview conducted via interpreter. He stated that he did not expect to win until his breakthrough second round at the Manila Southwoods course. That round featured eight birdies, one eagle, and one ace, bringing his score near 60 for the day. This aggressive play set the foundation for his week-long dominance.

Looking ahead, Song Minhyuk aims to challenge for the Order of Merit title next season. He indicated that his current standing has primed him to compete for the top spot in future tournaments. His success suggests he is becoming one of the next big stars in Asian golf.

Tangkamolprasert celebrated his Order of Merit win as the best season of his career. He credited the achievement to years of persistence and consistency. The Thai golfer noted that being on the list inspires him greatly and validates two decades of professional play. His success highlights the enduring competitiveness of veteran players on the tour.

The 108Philippine Open served as the crowning event for the 14-leg Asian Tour season. The tournament showcased high-level golf and intense competition among the region's top players. With the season concluded, attention now shifts to the upcoming schedule and how these results will shape future rankings.