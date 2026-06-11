Son of Nigerian Basketball Fan Dies in Drowning Incident at Ateneo Training Camp

Elias Adili, a Nigerian basketball fan, shares his son Divine Adili's story, who died in a drowning incident at Ateneo's training camp in Dipaculao, Aurora. Divine was the eldest of four siblings and had become a breadwinner for the family while pursuing his collegiate basketball career in the UAAP.

Despite continents separating them, Elias Adili regularly kept in touch with his son, Divine Adili , checking on him as he built his basketball career in the Philippines .

On Saturday, June 6, Divine called Elias, who is currently in Nigeria with the rest of the Adili family, to inform him about the Ateneo de Manila University's training camp in Dipaculao, Aurora. The next morning, Elias and Divine had another call, during which the 21-year-old center shared that he was on his way to the camp.

The next call Elias received was from an Ateneo communications staff member, who informed him that his son had died in a drowning incident that also claimed the life of incoming Ateneo rookie Rene Baterbonia. Elias said Divine was the eldest of four siblings and had become a breadwinner for the family, helping support them while pursuing his collegiate basketball career in the UAAP.

Although Elias did not play competitive basketball, he introduced the sport to Divine by having his son watch a game in Nigeria's basketball league back in 2014. Since then, Divine embraced basketball before finding an opportunity to play in the Philippines. Divine eventually played for New Era University, winning a pair of MVP awards in his last two years with the school before suiting up for Ateneo in the senior ranks.

Elias's mother, Ifeoma Joy Adili, is still struggling to process the death of their son, whose remains have yet to be repatriated to Nigeria as of writing. Elias said Divine's mother is seriously in pain and has been crying since that Monday until today. Elias still finds looking for answers for the reason why there was no life jacket, the reason why they could not ask the players, the team if they know how to swim or not.

Because I believe they are supposed to read the weather before they can move to the sea, those things are the things troubling his heart and the feeling of his family. We are highly devastated. So, now that he's gone, I don't know where I will start again





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Basketball Ateneo De Manila University Training Camp Drowning Incident Divine Adili Rene Baterbonia Life Jacket Weather Basketball League UAAP New Era University Ateneo Senior Ranks Nigeria Philippines Basketball Career Breadwinner Family Basketball Fan Drowning Death Grief Devastated Start Again

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