Somali Referee Denied Entry to US, Misses World Cup Opportunity

Soccer referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was set to become the first Somali to officiate at a World Cup match, has been denied entry into the United States. FIFA confirmed that Artan will not be able to participate in the upcoming tournament due to the US's immigration policies.

The United States has denied entry to soccer referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was set to become the first Somali to officiate at a World Cup match.

FIFA confirmed on Monday that Artan will not be able to participate in the upcoming tournament, which begins on Thursday, after he was refused entry into the US.

'FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Artan's status will not be changed at present,' a FIFA spokesperson said. Artan, who was named the Confederation of African Football's Best Male Referee for 2025, expressed his gratitude to FIFA and CAF for their support and vowed to maintain his refereeing standards. He also thanked the football community for their messages and wished his colleagues success at the World Cup.

US Customs and Border Protection stated that a Somali national arrived at Miami International Airport from Istanbul on Saturday and was deemed inadmissible due to vetting concerns. The agency did not provide further details on those concerns but mentioned that the referee underwent routine additional inspection before being denied entry. The Trump administration's strict immigration policies have raised concerns ahead of the World Cup, with a sweeping travel ban imposed on citizens of 12 countries, including Somalia, last year.

Artan had a valid visa, according to media reports. Somalia's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment





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