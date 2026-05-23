Solo Parents Orientation and Welfare Assistance in Mapun, Tawi-Tawi

The activity aimed to strengthen participants' awareness of their rights, benefits, and available government services. The orientation was conducted at the MSSD Mapun Unit Office in Lupa-Pula village, and it served as the election venue for a new set of officers of the Solo Parents Association in Mapun. The welfare assistance would help the participants and their families meet their daily needs.

The Ministry of Social Services and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-Barmm) conducted an orientation on the Solo Parent Guidelines and welfare assistance in Mapun , Tawi-Tawi .

The orientation was attended by 45 solo parents from 15 towns of the municipality, who also received welfare assistance, including a 25-kilo sack of rice and a box of viand, to support their daily needs. The program is part of MSSD's efforts to identify and locate other solo parents in the municipality, especially since Mapun is geographically isolated.

The MSSD also identified indigent solo parents as potential beneficiaries of the Dakila program, which provides monthly financial assistance and social support to qualified solo parents based on their needs





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Bangsamoro Autonomous Region In Muslim Mindana Mapun Tawi-Tawi Solo Parents Solo Parent Guidelines Welfare Assistance Dakila Program

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