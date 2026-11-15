Social Weather Stations Denies Link to Sigaw ng Bayan Awards

Social Weather Stations officially disavows the Sigaw ng Bayan awards and Danny Mangahas, clarifying no survey was conducted. Details on the controversy and official stance included.

The Social Weather Stations (SWS) has issued a definitive public statement disowning the "Sigaw ng Bayan" awards and formally severing any ties with Danny Mangahas, who had been using his alleged familial connection to the renowned polling institution to legitimize the recognitions. In a communication released to The Manila Times over the weekend, SWS Communications and Information Technology Director Leo Laroza categorically denied that Danny Mangahas is related to Dr. Mahar Mangahas, the founding fellow and chair emeritus of the organization, whom Danny had reportedly referred to as his uncle. The statement serves as a direct rebuttal to the credibility claims made by the award organizers, who sought to leverage the reputation of one of the country's most trusted polling bodies for their own initiatives.

Denial of Familial and Professional Ties

Danny Mangahas had previously asserted a personal connection to the institution by claiming a familial relationship with its prominent leadership, a claim that the Social Weather Stations has now thoroughly debunked. Leo Laroza, speaking on behalf of the organization, explicitly stated that Mr. Danny Mangahas is not related to Dr. Mahar Mangahas in any way. Beyond the familial denial, the statement clarified that Danny Mangahas has never served as an officer, fellow, employee, consultant, or authorized representative of the Social Weather Stations. This explicit list of disavowed roles underscores the complete lack of any professional authority Danny Mangahas possessed to offer surveys or issue certifications in the institution's name, effectively nullifying any legitimacy derived from such associations.

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Clarification on the Sigaw ng Bayan Awards

The Social Weather Stations further emphasized that the "Sigaw ng Bayan" initiative is not an affiliate, subsidiary, partner, or extension of the polling organization in any capacity. While announcements regarding these awards described the ratings as the results of a nationwide survey conducted from October 1 to 15 involving 50,000 respondents, the actual published award announcements reviewed by media outlets did not provide the necessary technical details for independent verification. The materials failed to include the survey questionnaire, sampling design, geographic distribution, or margin of error, which are standard components required for assessing the validity of any public opinion poll. This absence of methodological transparency has raised significant doubts about the scientific rigor of the claims made by the award organizers.

Complaints from Public Officials and Lack of Data

Controversy emerged after several public officials reported that they had been led to believe their recognitions were backed by legitimate, scientific public opinion surveys. According to complaints, Danny Mangahas would arrange interviews with these officials and subsequently offer awards that identified them as among the country's top-performing or most trusted leaders. Some officials initially publicized these recognitions, believing in their credibility due to the implied backing of a reputable polling institution. However, their confidence waned when they questioned the credibility of the awards after finding that verifiable survey records were entirely lacking. Evidence, including conversations involving the individuals concerned, was submitted to media representatives and the Social Weather Stations for verification, highlighting a growing discrepancy between the promises made and the reality of the data.

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Assessment Criteria and Methodological Gaps

The awards were purportedly based on an assessment of public officials across five specific dimensions: leadership integrity, responsiveness, accessibility, accountability, and commitment to development. However, the complete absence of the survey questionnaire and sampling design in the published announcements prevented any independent expert from assessing the statistical validity of the claimed results. Without knowing how the 50,000 respondents were selected or how the questions were framed, it is impossible to determine if the results truly reflect national public opinion. This methodological opacity stands in stark contrast to the rigorous standards typically maintained by established polling institutions, leading to widespread skepticism regarding the authenticity of the trust ratings attributed to the recipients.

Official Advice and Current Status of Affairs

In light of these revelations, the Social Weather Stations has urged individuals and organizations approached with similar survey claims to verify them directly with the institution before publicizing any associated honors or ratings. This cautionary advice aims to prevent further misuse of the organization's reputation by unauthorized parties who may claim affiliations for promotional purposes. As of the time of this report, Danny Mangahas had yet to respond to the Social Weather Stations' categorical denial or address the specific allegations concerning his group's survey and award activities. The organization remains distant from the controversy, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining the integrity of its own data collection processes and public standing.