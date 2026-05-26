Social Media Impact on Children's Health: Unifying Force for Medical Profession

A survey of 132 doctors revealed that many of them have experienced negative effects of social media and technology on children's health, including psychological issues, sleep disturbances, and mental health problems. The Academy of Medical Royal Colleges warns that the impact of unfettered exposure to tech and devices is currently having on children and young people's health.

Inilahad ng Academy of Medical Royal Colleges ang epekto ng social media sa mga bata sa ginawang konsultasyon ng pamahalaan ukol sa proteksyon ng mga bata online, na nagtapos nitong Martes.

"It ranks alongside smoking and wearing seatbelts in cars as a unifying force for the medical profession," ayon sa organisasyon na kumakatawan sa 23 royal medical colleges at faculties sa UK at Ireland. "There can be few issues which have united clinicians so resoundingly in recent years as the impact that unfettered exposure to tech and devices is currently having on children and young people's health," dagdag nito





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Social Media Children's Health Impact Unifying Force Medical Profession

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