VIDA Nutriscience executives visited Kyowa Hakko Bio in Japan to examine the science, manufacturing and quality systems behind Setria Glutathione, the branded ingredient used in SnowCaps Classic and SnowCaps Gold.

VIDA Nutriscience Inc., the company behind SnowCaps Classic and SnowCaps Gold, was recently invited by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd. to Japan for a firsthand look at the science, manufacturing expertise and quality systems behind Setria Glutathione, the branded L-glutathione ingredient used in SnowCaps.

The visit was represented by VIDA President and CEO Erick Armigos and Executive Vice President and COO Romeo Tizon. They met with Kyowa Hakko Bio executives Tsuyoshi Shimose, Executive Officer and Director of Corporate Strategy, and Toshinari Irie, Executive Officer and Director of the Sales and Marketing Department. Also present were Akihito Nishimura, Sho Saze and Masayuki Ochiai, senior managers at Kyowa Hakko Bio.

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Joining the visit were Arnel Ong, President of EPEIMI, and Heidi Ong, COO of EPEIMI, the Philippine distributor of Setria Glutathione, connecting the ingredient supplier with the Philippine market. The Japan visit went beyond a corporate courtesy call. It formed part of VIDA's wider effort to give Filipino consumers greater visibility into one of the key ingredients found in SnowCaps and to show what sits behind the name on the label.

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Philippine Distributors Join VIDA Visit

Armigos said consumers should be able to ask not only how many milligrams of an ingredient a product contains, but also who manufactured it, how it was produced, how its quality is checked, whether it is traceable and what scientific evidence supports its use. In a market crowded with supplements carrying different types, dosages and claims about glutathione, Filipino consumers are increasingly asking a more fundamental question: Where does the glutathione in my supplement actually come from?

For VIDA Nutriscience, answering that question meant going directly to the source. Setria is Kyowa Hakko Bio's branded form of L-glutathione. Kyowa's technical materials describe glutathione as a tripeptide composed of glutamic acid, cysteine and glycine, and identify it as an important antioxidant naturally present in the body. During the visit, the VIDA team learned more about Kyowa Hakko Bio's fermentation expertise, quality controls and the product characteristics of Setria.

Kyowa's technical presentation describes Setria as produced through fermentation, manufactured in compliance with GMP guidelines, and suitable for use in capsule, tablet and powder formats. The discussions covered questions consumers rarely get to ask an ingredient manufacturer directly: How is glutathione made? What differentiates a branded ingredient from a generic one? How is quality checked?

How does traceability work? And what does the scientific literature actually say about oral glutathione? Tsuyoshi Shimose personally explained the crystallization technology presented by Kyowa Hakko Bio and the differences between Setria and the glutathione samples shown in its technical comparisons. Shimose is one of four inventors named in U.S. Patent No. 8,188,308, Crystal of glutathione and process for production thereof, assigned to Kyowa Hakko Bio and issued on May 29, 2012.

Kyowa Patented Crystallization Technology Explained

The application that matured into this patent was published as US 2010/0099847 A1 on April 22, 2010. The patent describes glutathione crystals with defined dimensions and a controlled crystallization process, with improvements in powder flow, packing, tablet manufacture and dissolution. It documents Kyowa's work on the physical characteristics and processing of glutathione crystals.

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In a separate purity comparison, Kyowa presented high-performance liquid chromatography analyses using a Japanese Pharmacopoeia method, highlighting Setria as highly pure glutathione alongside selected products from other manufacturers. Microscopic images also illustrated Setria's larger crystal particles compared with the samples shown. The presentation gave VIDA a closer look at both ingredient purity and crystal characteristics. Shimose said Setria's high purity reflects the precision behind its manufacture.

He said the patented crystallization technology, together with rigorous purification and quality testing, forms part of that commitment. He added that the comparisons presented to VIDA highlight why consumers should look beyond the ingredient name and consider the manufacturing expertise and documented quality behind their glutathione. One of the most closely watched topics during the visit was oral absorption.

Research Backs Oral Glutathione Absorption

Kyowa's Setria materials cite a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled human study in which healthy adults received placebo or oral glutathione at 250 mg or 1,000 mg per day for six months, with researchers measuring glutathione levels in blood and other samples. Kyowa's presentations also summarize supporting research in areas including bioavailability, antioxidant support, immune function and skin health. VIDA said the purpose of bringing this information to consumers is not to present glutathione as a miracle ingredient.

Instead, VIDA said the goal is to encourage a more informed discussion around ingredient identity, source, dosage, formulation, quality controls, traceability and scientific evidence. The visit also gave the VIDA team an opportunity to engage directly with Kyowa Hakko Bio. Armigos said credibility starts at the source. He said being invited by Kyowa Hakko Bio to Japan gave VIDA the opportunity to see firsthand the people, technology and quality philosophy behind Setria.