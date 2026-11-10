SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu Opens with Major Industry Exhibitions

SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu launches with PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas and Visayas Business Connect Expo, showcasing its 21,000 square meter venue for the MICE sector.

SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu officially begins operations as a premier Meeting, Incentive, Conference, and Exhibition (MICE) destination in the Philippines by hosting two large-scale industry exhibitions from November 26 to 28, 2026. This launch marks a significant milestone for the venue, positioning it as a central hub for business events in the Visayas region. The opening events feature the 15th Anniversary Edition of PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas and the Visayas Business Connect Expo 2026, drawing major stakeholders from construction, manufacturing, and logistics sectors to the new facility.

SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu Infrastructure Details

SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) has designed SMX Seaside Cebu to accommodate large-scale events with 21,000 square meters of flexible, leasable event space. The venue is strategically located at Cebu's South Road Properties (SRP), directly adjacent to SM Seaside City Cebu and the SM Seaside Cebu Arena. This prime location allows the convention center to support complex exhibition requirements, including heavy equipment displays and high-volume visitor traffic. The expansive halls are engineered to provide a grander experience for organizers and exhibitors compared to previous venues.

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The new convention complex offers a sophisticated infrastructure designed to serve the growing demand for exhibition space in the Philippines. Its architecture allows for diverse configurations, supporting everything from intimate corporate functions to massive international trade shows. The facility is intended to raise the standards for MICE destinations in Cebu by providing modern amenities and ample space for global brands to showcase their products and technologies. This infrastructure investment reflects a long-term strategy to capture a larger share of the domestic and international event market.

SMHCC Leadership Views on MICE Sector Growth

Walid Wafik, Senior Vice-President for Operations of SM Hotels and Conventions Corp., emphasized that hosting two major trade gatherings as the inaugural events serves as a strong affirmation of the property's potential. He noted that the confidence shown by event organizers highlights the venue's ability to facilitate trade, collaboration, and commercial activity. Wafik described this opening as an important milestone for SMHCC and for the continued development of the Philippine MICE sector. The leadership team views these initial events as proof of concept for the venue's operational capabilities.

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The simultaneous staging of these industry expositions underscores the capacity of the new complex to handle multiple large-scale events simultaneously. SMHCC aims to create opportunities for exhibitors and trade buyers by providing a platform that bridges various industries. The organization believes that bringing together diverse sectors under one roof maximizes business networking potential. This strategic approach is designed to establish SMX Seaside Cebu as a reliable partner for major industry associations and corporate clients.

PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas and Visayas Business Connect Expo Details

Global-Link MP Events International, Inc., organized the inaugural exhibitions together with industry partners to fill the two levels of SMX Seaside Cebu. The events feature more than 1,500 brands across various sectors, including construction, manufacturing, logistics, hospitality, and business services. PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas is one of the country's established construction and building industry trade exhibitions, while Visayas Business Connect Expo brings together four specialized trade shows. These specialized areas cover printing, packaging and plastics; transport and logistics; hotel and food service supplies; and beauty, health, and wellness.

Janytte Siega, General Manager of SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu, welcomed the debut trade shows as a strong start for the venue. She highlighted that the scale and diversity of these events demonstrate the flexibility of the halls and their ability to accommodate different exhibition requirements under one roof. Siega expressed confidence in providing organizers, exhibitors, and visitors with a venue that supports the successful staging of their events. The management team is focused on ensuring a seamless experience for all participants in these inaugural gatherings.

Patrick-Lawrence Tan, CEO of Global-Link MP Events International, Inc., expressed pride in bringing the country's largest construction equipment and building expo back to the Visayas region. He thanked the Philippine Constructors Association for its trust and confidence in Global-Link MP. Tan explained that co-locating four specialized trade shows with PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas maximizes business opportunities across sectors. This strategy utilizes the expansive floor area of SMX Seaside Cebu to attract trade buyers from across Cebu and the broader Visayas region.

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Real-World Impact on Visayas Business Community

Together, these exhibitions are expected to establish a strong opening showcase for SMX Seaside Cebu, demonstrating its capacity to host expansive, multi-sector trade events. The venue is projected to serve the requirements of a growing exhibition market by providing a modern alternative to older facilities. Local businesses in Cebu and the surrounding Visayas islands will benefit from the increased accessibility to national and international trade shows. The presence of 1,500 brands will drive significant foot traffic to the South Road Properties area.

The launch also signals a shift in the competitive landscape of event hosting in the Philippines. By offering a state-of-the-art facility with over 21,000 square meters of space, SMX Seaside Cebu is positioning itself to attract future large-scale international conventions. The success of these inaugural events will set the benchmark for operational efficiency and client service at the new venue. Stakeholders across the construction, logistics, and hospitality sectors will have direct access to new technologies and industry solutions. This development is anticipated to boost economic activity in Cebu by attracting business travelers and trade professionals from across the archipelago.