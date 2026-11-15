SMIC and PRA remain optimistic on holiday spending amid slow economic growth

SM Investments Corp. and the Philippine Retailers Association expect continued holiday spending despite the Philippines' slowest economic growth since 2021. Retailers see cautious consumers, but leaders say Christmas demand will endure.

SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) and the Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) remain optimistic about holiday spending this Christmas even as inflation keeps basic goods prices higher than last year and economic growth slows.

Christmas is always good for retail, SMIC Vice-Chairperson Teresita Sy-Coson said, adding that Filipinos always enjoy the season. She said that while everyone is affected by slow economic growth, Christmas is still Christmas for us. PRA President Alice Liu, who is also president and chief executive officer of fashion retailer Golden ABC Inc., echoed that optimism. Christmas is never cancelled in the country, she said.

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Retailers Expect Muted Holiday Spending

Liu, also known as the Penshoppe Group CEO, said retailers still expect seasonal demand. Asked if holiday spending would be more muted than in previous years, Sy-Coson said she believed it would not be too bad. Liu said holiday spending may not reach levels seen in previous years. People will still feel the effects, she said, meaning it may not be up to the level of what we saw in previous years.

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Sy-Coson said she likes to believe in forecasts of a recovery next year. I always believe in miracles, so I guess we will have recovery, she said. She added that geopolitical changes and improved consumer confidence are needed to drive that recovery. She said SMIC will sustain spending next year as it continues to expand.

We still have the reclamations to do. We have a lot of investment in that area. And then, we also are still expanding, she said. Liu said current economic conditions do not mean all retailers will be losers.

Strong Brands Positioned as Winners

There will still be winners, she said, referring to brands and businesses with good name recall that have prepared well and ramped up operations to be more widely available to consumers. She acknowledged that some economic forecasts for the last quarter of this year through next year did not look great. She emphasized that the economy is driven by consumption and that worries are preventing people from spending.

For retailers, we are beginning to see that the market is already holding back, Liu said. While they still spend, they are more picky and they spend their money going after quality rather than disposable goods, she said, describing more cautious purchasing behavior. She said the mass market continues to purchase what it can afford and encouraged businesses to prepare well for 2027.

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Liu also said retailers with established brands and a wider market presence would be better positioned to withstand weaker consumer demand. The Philippine economy grew by 2.1% in the third quarter, slower than the revised 2.4% expansion in the preceding quarter and 4% a year earlier, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. That marked the slowest quarterly growth since the first quarter of 2021, when the economy contracted by 3.8%.

PRA Calls to Remove Import Exemption

Excluding the pandemic period, it was the weakest expansion since the fourth quarter of 2009, when gross domestic product grew by 1.8%. Separately, Liu reiterated the PRA call to remove the duty and tax exemption on imported goods valued at P10,000 or less, arguing the policy disadvantages domestic retailers against foreign online merchants. The retailers are all giving employment. We are paying the taxes.

Help us keep those jobs, she said. Under the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, imported goods valued at P10,000 or less are generally exempt from customs duties and taxes under the de minimis rule. The PRA has been pushing to remove the exemption, saying it creates an uneven playing field between local retailers and foreign online sellers.