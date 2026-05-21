SMC Asia Car Distributors Grandly Opens RSA Motors EDSA

A service center catering to BMW owners on Epifanio De Los Santos Avenue (EDSA) in Mandaluyong, featuring BMW Service Fast Lane and lounge-like consultation areas. All BMW models are supported with 10 technical work bays.

SMC Asia Car Distributors, the official importer and distributor of BMW in the Philippines, has opened RSA Motors EDSA, a service center catering to BMW owners on Epifanio De Los Santos Avenue (EDSA) in Mandaluyong .

The service center features a BMW Service Fast Lane, designed for routine maintenance without compromising safety or precision. Customers can stay at the lounge and can access lounge-like consultation areas, designed to provide a comfortable service journey. The service center has 10 dedicated work bays providing technical support for all BMW models, including internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEV), plug-in hybrids (PHEV), and battery electric vehicles (BEV).

SMC Asia Car Distributors president Jacob Paolo L. Ang stated that the facility has been designed to meet the evolving needs of customers, delivering efficient and elevated aftersales support at the heart of the city





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BMW SMC Asia Car Distributors RSA Motors EDSA Epifanio De Los Santos Avenue Mandaluyong Automotive Service Center BMW Service Fast Lane Plug-In Hybrids Battery Electric Vehicles

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