Smart Eating: How to Stop Mid-Afternoon Cravings

Learn how to stop mid-afternoon cravings and develop healthy snacking habits with these simple tips and tricks.

Eating a healthy snack doesn't have to be boring or tasteless. Many people assume that healthy eating means settling for something bland or unappetizing.

However, the truth is that blood sugar crashes often hit by mid-afternoon, triggering cravings for sweet, salty, or oily foods. This can lead to a cycle of guilt and unhealthy snacking. The fix isn't willpower, but using a smarter formula that gives the body the fuel it needs. A simple approach is to combine fiber with protein or fat and drink plenty of water.

This can genuinely stop mid-afternoon cravings. Most people snack the wrong way, often getting dehydrated, rushed, and stressed, leading to comfort food. Start by drinking a glass of lukewarm water and waiting 10 minutes to see if the hunger feeling subsides. If still hungry, then the body is telling the truth.

Another key habit is to follow the 'No Naked Carbs Rule', which means no carbs on their own, as they can spike blood sugar and trigger cravings. Instead, pair carbs with protein or healthy fat. Suggested pairings include singkamas with sea salt, sardines with crackers, hard-boiled egg with avocados, and Greek yogurt with mango. Healthy treats can also be prepared properly, such as boiled kamote, air-fried tofu, and barley soup.

The best way to honor the body is to treat it with care, understanding the effect food has on the body and preparing it in a way that promotes health





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