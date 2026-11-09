Smart Agriculture Project in Aklan Yields First Harvest of High-Value Crops

The Department of Agriculture and Koica launch a smart agriculture project in Aklan, yielding nearly one metric ton of vegetables to boost farmer incomes in Western Visayas.

The Department of Agriculture and Koica Philippines have initiated a smart agriculture project in Aklan that has successfully completed its first commercial harvest. This launch of the Value Chain Enhancement of High Value Crops through Smart Agriculture project brings modern farming technology to Western Visayas.

First Harvest Yields Nearly One Metric Ton

Officials marked this milestone during the inauguration of the greenhouse facility at the Aklan Agri-Aqua Demonstration Farm and Training Center in Barangay Nalook, Kalibo, on November 7. This site represents the first of four project locations to finish construction and begin production cycles. The facility harvested 454 kilograms of lettuce, 62 kilograms of bell peppers, and 414 kilograms of cherry tomatoes during the first week of November. These initial crops result in a combined projected yield of 930 kilograms for that period.

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Modern Infrastructure and Future Production Goals

The Aklan greenhouses utilize modern irrigation systems, environmental controls, and advanced crop production methods to optimize growing conditions. These technological upgrades are designed to significantly increase agricultural yields compared to traditional farming methods. By the year 2027, the greenhouse facility is expected to produce approximately 22,000 kilograms of lettuce annually. Additional annual projections include 11,700 kilograms of bell peppers, 14,300 kilograms of cherry tomatoes, and 4,100 kilograms of melons.

Key Stakeholders Emphasize Financial Sustainability

Department of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. stated that investments in smart agriculture must translate into sustained improvements in farm productivity. He emphasized that these initiatives must remain operational and financially sustainable while demonstrating higher productivity. Koica Philippines country director Jung Youngsun added that the project aims to improve farmers' earnings by strengthening the entire agricultural value chain. She noted that the initiative goes beyond production to connect farmers directly with potential buyers in established markets.

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Establishing Markets for High-Value Crops

To secure stable markets for the harvested produce, the project has formed strategic partnerships with local business entities. The initiative signed a memorandum of understanding with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Boracay in April 2026. A market-matching activity was subsequently held on September 29 to facilitate further commercial connections. Produce from the Aklan greenhouse is now distributed through mini-mart chains, consolidators supplying major hotels, and direct sales to local restaurants in Boracay.

Expansion Across Western Visayas Regions

The smart agriculture network extends beyond Aklan to three additional sites located in Tigbauan, Iloilo; Patnongon, Antique; and Bago City, Negros Occidental. The Iloilo component of the project is scheduled for its own inauguration on November 20. Aklan Governor Jose Enrique Miraflores described the facility as a vital investment in the province's agricultural sector and local people. He highlighted the center's role as a showcase for modern technology and a source of hope for regional farmers.

Funding Timeline and Implementation Details

Funded by Koica with an allocation of $8 million, the Philippine-Korean initiative runs from November 2023 to December 2027. The Department of Agriculture-Western Visayas implements the project alongside partner agencies to enhance high-value crop production. Key implementation strategies include smart greenhouse construction, comprehensive farmer training programs, cold-chain support infrastructure, and active market development. The project serves as a demonstration center where agricultural technicians and local farmers can learn modern production practices.